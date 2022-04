PHOENIX — Adversity lurks in the NBA playoffs. But it seems to reside in Phoenix. Grab the aspirin and the antacids. Here we go again. The Suns lost in shocking yet familiar ways on Tuesday. They slogged dispirited and disconnected through a 125-114 loss to the Pelicans in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals. A front-running team with a target on its back should know better than to throttle down in the postseason, sleepwalking through a pivotal home game.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO