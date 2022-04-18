DJ Kay Slay Dies After a 4- Month COVID-19 Battle

New York Great, DJ Kay Slay has died after a four-month battle of fighting Covid-19.

Wack 100 was the first to reveal that DJ Kay Slay was battling COVID back in January. While the hip hop mogul was placed on a ventilator, it was just a few days ago that Wack gave an update with Kay Slay still fighting. Wack said in a comment, “UPDATE @djkayslay still fighting,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday (April 14). “He’s been off the #ECMO machine for couple weeks now. Let’s continue our prayers as our brother continues to fight.” Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022 Sadly, the legendary Hip Hop veteran died on Easter Sunday (April 17), at 55 years old.

“Hip Hop lost a real gem,” Van Silk quoted. “My dear brother is gone. I’ve known him since he was 16 years old. He was my little brother. I introduced him to many and we did a lot of things together. We last talked December because we were finishing up the 200 rolling deep project. He was gonna do his video part with MC Sha-Rock.”

“From the mixtapes to helping him launch Straight Stuntin ‘ magazine and the whole What The Science project, the world not only lost a real dedicated person to the culture of Hip Hop but a source of bridging the gap in Hip Hop. I’m gonna miss my little brother.”

Kay Slay served as a DJ on Sirius XM at the time of his passing.

Hip Hop took a big lost this Easter weekend. Our prayers go out to DJ Kay Slay’s family and friends.

