Sylvia Earle

Puzzle solutions for Monday, April 18

By USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0fCE0rK200

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fS1VF_0fCE0rK200
– Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GDvVq_0fCE0rK200
– Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: GROUT    FUNNY    LAVISH    UNWISE

Answer: For the Boston Marathon, it's better to have stamina than speed – IN THE LONG RUN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"When people come together for the good of humanity and the Earth, we can accomplish great things." – David Suzu

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

EVERY TIME I SLIP INTO THE OCEAN, IT'S LIKE GOING HOME. – SYLVIA EARLE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

ANKLEBONE REPLICA THAT SOMEBODY MIGHT CARRY AROUND TO BRING GOOD LUCK UPON THEM: A TALUS-MAN

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

EON    WEEK    HOUR    MONTH    SECOND    DECADE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

MINION, NOSES, SMALL, LIMPED, DEALING

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hp7w1_0fCE0rK200
– Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. DAYDREAMS

2. ACADEMY

3. VERTIGO

4. FIELD

5. NEVERLAND

6. PERPLEXING

7. FRIENDLIER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

The thin blue line

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Monday, April 18

Comments / 0

