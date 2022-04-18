ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Here are the states that have passed laws restricting or expanding abortion access

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi Lonas
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOYZA_0fCE03iJ00

( The Hill ) — The abortion fight is coming to a head this year as the Supreme Court is set to decide the legality of a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi.

While the case sits in front of a conservative-majority court, abortion advocates and opponents are gearing up for a new battlefield: state legislatures.

Republican and Democratic states have been scrambling to enact or introduce laws that will restrict or expand abortion access ahead of the court’s decision.

The laws restricting abortion range from six-week bans, 15-week bans and bans on the abortion pill.

The laws expanding abortion access range from making abortion a right to implementing measures that make it easier for women to get abortion clinics.

Although multiple states have introduced both abortion restrictions and expansion, this list takes into consideration which is likely to be successful based on the state’s political landscape; Republican-led states have more success with restricting abortions while Democratic states have more success expanding abortion access.

Psaki pushes back against Fox criticism

Although dozens of states have passed or introduced abortion laws, the list only includes notable states.

Here are the states that have passed abortion restrictions through the governor:

Mississippi — The state that is at the center of the Supreme Court case that could overturn Roe v. Wade passed a 15-week abortion ban in 2019. The bill has an exemption for medical emergencies but not for rape or incest. The bill was quickly challenged by abortion providers and will be decided this year by the Supreme Court in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Texas — Texas has been another high profile case for anti-abortion laws as the governor signed off in 2019 for abortions to be banned after six weeks. Under the law, abortions are only permissible after six weeks for medical reasons. Aside from the abortion ban, much of the controversy under this law came due to a measure that allows private citizens to sue abortion clinics they believe broke the law.

Florida — Florida is one of the more recent examples of abortion bans, with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signing the bill Thursday. The bill bans abortions after 15 weeks, with only an exemption for medical emergencies. “We are here today to protect life. We are here today to defend those who can’t defend themselves,” DeSantis said.

Oklahoma — This past week, Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed legislation that makes performing an abortion illegal in the state. The only exemption is if an abortion could save the life of the woman. “Today I kept that promise by signing SB 612 into law, once again showing the world that Oklahoma is the most pro-life state in the country,” the governor said.

Kentucky — The Republican-led legislature successfully overrode a veto from their Democratic governor to pass legislature banning abortion after 15 weeks. Along with the ban on abortions, abortion pills by mail have been banned and abortions within the 15-week timeframe are also heavily restricted. Birth and death certificates are also required after an abortion is performed. The only exemption for abortion in the state is medical emergency.

Arizona — The Republican governor of Arizona signed a 15-week abortion ban that has no exemptions. “In Arizona, we know there is immeasurable value in every life – including preborn life,” Ducey said. “I believe it is each state’s responsibility to protect them.”

Idaho — In March, a law was passed and signed by the governor banning abortion after six weeks, with exemptions for rape and incest. Idaho’s bill also allows family members of a person who got an abortion illegally to sue the abortion provider. Although Republican Gov. Brad Little was supportive of the restriction, he was hesitant about letting family members sue abortion providers. “While I support the pro-life policy in this legislation, I fear the novel civil enforcement mechanism will in short order be proven both unconstitutional and unwise. Deputizing private citizens to levy hefty monetary fines on the exercise of a disfavored but judicially recognized constitutional right for the purpose of evading court review undermines our constitutional form of government and weakens our collective liberties,” Little wrote.

Wyoming — Wyoming signed and passed a bill through the governor that would implement a total abortion ban on the condition the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. The total abortion ban has exemptions for rape, incest and medical emergencies.

South Dakota — South Dakota has had a battle over abortion restrictions it would like to implement, but was able to get legislation through that puts restrictions on the abortion pill. The law signed by Republican Gov. Kristi Noem also bans abortions by telemedicine. “The two bills that I am signing today are crucial because they are also protections for mothers. We must remember that abortion has two victims: both the unborn child who loses their life and the mother who must go through the physical and emotional trauma of the procedure,” Noem said.

Five grocery items with big price jumps amid high inflation

Here are the states that have introduced or passed abortion restrictions through one legislative chamber:

Multiple states have introduced abortion restrictions, with West Virginia already getting a 15-week abortion ban passed by the House chamber.

The introduced restrictions vary from six-week bans to allowing lawsuits against abortion providers.

  • Louisiana
  • Indiana
  • Missouri
  • Alabama
  • Tennessee
  • Wisconsin
  • Ohio
  • Arkansas

Here are the states that have recently passed laws expanding or codifying abortion access:

Maryland — The Maryland legislature overrode a veto from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to expand abortion access in April. The law allows other medical professionals besides physicians to perform abortions and creates a state fund to train the medical professionals to perform abortions. The law will also require most insurance companies to completely cover the cost of an abortion.

Vermont — Vermont is attempting to enshrine abortion access as a constitutional amendment after the House overwhelmingly voted in favor of the measure in February. Voters will get to decide in November if the Reproductive Liberty Amendment is adopted into the state’s constitution.

New Jersey — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in January signed legislature that creates a constitutional right to abortion in the state. This means if the Supreme Court does overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion access will still be available in New Jersey. “With Roe v. Wade under attack, today’s historic legislation makes clear that New Jersey’s position in supporting the right to reproductive choice remains protected. Together, with expanding contraception coverage, these two pieces of legislation serve to meaningfully and tangibly increase access to reproductive health care, and ensure that New Jersey residents are now, and will remain, in control of their reproductive choices,” Murphy said.

Colorado — Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed into law this month that women have the “fundamental right” to choose if they have an abortion. The law also bans state or local entities from trying to restrict abortion access in the state.

Washington — In March the governor signed a law that would prevent individuals or the state from trying to sue abortion providers. The measure was introduced as more states consider adopting abortion restrictions that let private citizens go after abortion providers or those helping a person seek an abortion. “We know this bill is necessary because this is a perilous time for the ability of people to have the freedom of choice that they have enjoyed for decades,” Inslee said.

California — Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation in March that abolishes out-of-pocket costs for abortions, making it easier for women who can’t afford the cost of abortion to still obtain the procedure. “As states across the country attempt to move us backwards by restricting fundamental reproductive rights, California continues to protect and advance reproductive freedom for all,” said Newsom. “With this legislation, we’ll help ensure equitable, affordable access to abortion services so that out-of-pocket costs don’t stand in the way of receiving care.”

Here are some states that have introduced legislation to expand abortion access or have previous abortion protections:

  • Connecticut
  • Illinois
  • Nevada
  • Oregon
  • New York
  • Maine
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
GQMagazine

What Every Guy Needs to Know About the Scary State of Abortion Access Right Now

Abortion is under attack, and its opponents are winning. This summer, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court will rule on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, and the decision is widely expected to severely curtail or even overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that affirmed a constitutional right to abortion. And Republican-controlled states aren’t waiting until then to enact the strictest anti-abortion legislation in half a century.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Gavin Newsom
Daily Mail

'It's not a criminal matter': Murder charge is DROPPED against Texas woman, 26, three days after she was arrested for performing 'self-induced abortion'

Charges against a Texas woman who was arrested for murder after allegedly terminating her own pregnancy were dropped Sunday by the local district attorney. Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday after police alleged she violated the state's new, restrictive abortion law in 'knowingly causing the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,' cops said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#State Senate#The Supreme Court#Republican#Democratic
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Teen Vogue

Medication Abortion Is Getting More Expensive

In the United States, there were 27 “abortion deserts,” according to research conducted in 2017. That means, there were 27 major cities that are at least 100 miles or more from an abortion clinic. The South and the Midwest had the fewest number of clinics overall, with Texas being home to the most abortion deserts in any one state. With the recent rise of restrictive abortion bans — in Texas, Idaho, Arizona, and most recently, Oklahoma — more and more people are forced to travel over state lines for care.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
Fox News

MSNBC’s Wallace agrees with Democrat lawmaker, second trimester abortion bans ‘extreme’ ‘grotesque’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was in total agreement with her Democrat guest on Thursday that Florida’s 15-week-abortion ban was "extreme" and "grotesque." The bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., prohibits abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy, which is during the second trimester of pregnancy. Recent polls show the majority of Americans believe that abortions should be illegal once in the second trimester.
FLORIDA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy