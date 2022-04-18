ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

‘We are safe now’: Siblings reunite in Madera after escaping ongoing war in Ukraine

By Nathalie Vera
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d26sL_0fCE01wr00

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tetiana was going home from work and could feel it might be the last peaceful night in Chernihiv, Ukraine. She looked at the cold, late February sky and had a feeling.

She was right.

“It happened within minutes. Nearby, we heard a huge explosion and it felt like a cookie house crumbling down,” she shares in Ukrainian.

Her daughter, 26-year-old Yana, sits next to her and interprets. The family is reunited in Madera now, at the same place Yana called home during her year as a foreign exchange student with the Harts in 2012. She moved to the U.S permanently in 2015, graduating from Fresno State in 2020.

“My American family was a chance to start a new life,” says Yana.

Now it’s the start of a new life for Tetiana and Yana’s 14-year-old brother, Bohdan. They asked to omit their last name because they fear for their loved ones back home.

“We’re extremely grateful for everybody who welcomed us with open arms. We crossed so many borders,” Tetiana says.

The Chernihiv natives are two of hundreds of Ukrainians arriving at the U.S-Mexico border after the Biden administration committed to accepting as many as 100,000 refugees last month. Yana’s American dad, as she calls him, picked up the family from Mexico City last Saturday.

“They’re so happy to be here and not have only one pair of pants,” Travis Hart says.

Tetiana says she remembers packing in a hurry when the Russian invasion began nearly two months ago. It was like she was 10-years-old again, evacuating.

After the nuclear accident in Chernobyl, they’d told her family they could return in two days.

She never did.

“We forgot, back then, to grab our family pictures –so this time, I knew,” she says.

She says they took refuge in a family home in a nearby village, where they didn’t have power or internet for 25 days of Russian occupation. She says they couldn’t make any calls.

“They had special devices to track the phone calls. We had 30 seconds if we wanted to make any call. Sometimes they would come drunk and they would shoot at our feet.”

One of the first days hiding in their basement, they heard Russian soldiers upstairs.

“And we heard them saying, ‘I don’t know, if you’re unsure just throw a grenade in there.’ And that’s when we ran out and started talking that there are females in here, that there are children in here.”

For weeks, Tetiana says they survived mostly off bread and potatoes.

“Even when the bread started getting moldy, we had to cut off the edges.”

Finally, their chance at survival came in late March.

“We heard the shootings back and forth and then suddenly it got a little quieter and we heard upstairs Ukrainian speech asking, ‘Everybody alive? Anybody here? You have 10 minutes. You gotta get out.'”

When the family was finally able to escape to Poland, Yana turned to her American parents for help.

“Maxed out credit cards, did whatever we had to do, but they had to be here,” Hart says. “Once we saw them, it was definitely a flood of emotions –happiness, sadness.”

“As soon as I saw Travis’ face, I knew that we are safe now,” Tetiana shares.

They’re now staying with the Harts. Yana’s dad had to stay behind to fight for his country.

“I do not have any idea if I’m going to talk to [him] tomorrow,” Yana says. “My heart goes to everybody who’s still in Ukraine.”

“You feel happy but almost guilty that they all couldn’t be here, you know,” Hart says.

Yana’s family has launched a fundraising campaign for relocation support. To help, you can visit this website: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/relocation-from-ukraine-for-bohdan-and-tetiana#/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madera, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Madera, CA
Society
Local
California Government
City
Madera, CA
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Ukraine#Ksee Kgpe Rrb#Fresno State#American#Ukrainians#Russian
Daily Mail

'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school

A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Place
Mexico City
Daily Mail

Zoo in Kharkiv prepares to kill its lions, tigers and bears in case Russian shelling allows them to escape into the shattered city and attack civilians

A zoo in Ukraine is on the point of making the heartbreaking decision to kill its lions, tigers and bears after repeated shelling by Russian troops. There are fears the wild beasts will otherwise escape into shattered Kharkiv threatening local people who are already living in appalling fear from Vladimir Putin's missiles and bombs.
ANIMALS
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy