AIDS ride participant killed in hit-and-run

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run...

CBS LA

Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in El Monte

The public's help is needed Thursday to track down a hit-and-run driver who killed a bicyclist in El Monte this week.The crash happened at about 8:55 p.m. Tuesday on Lower Azusa Road. Police say the bicyclist was going east on Lower Azusa Road when he was hit by a car going the same way as they entered the intersection of El Monte Avenue.The 62-year-old bicyclist died at the scene, according to El Monte police. The bicyclist's name has not been released. The suspect vehicle was described as a maroon or burgundy 2019-2020 Toyota Avalon that will likely have collision damage to its front bumper.Anyone with information about the crash can contact El Monte police at (626) 580-2100.
EL MONTE, CA
CBS 58

Milwaukee police: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near 20th and Grant

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred near 20th and Grant on Friday, March 25. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. According to police, a vehicle struck a bicyclist and fled the scene. Police say the bicyclist is an unidentified man, 30-40 years...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ntvhoustonnews.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in NE Harris County

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in northeast Harris County. The incident happened around 12:55 a.m. on Tuesday in the 11700 block of Eastex Freeway. It was reported a silver 2016 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Eastex Freeway when it struck a pedestrian....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS 46

Father killed in hit-and-run in Stone Mountain

Celebrate National Cheesesteak Day with the Beverly. Southwest Airlines employee attacked at Atlanta Airport. Video capturing a man attacking a Southwest Airlines worker has prompted an investigation into the incident. (Courtesy: Erin Wilson) Buckhead City question to appear on May ballot. Updated: 6 hours ago. The 2022 primary election will...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
WSAV News 3

Okatie hit & run kills pedestrian, State troopers investigating

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) – A hit and run crash Monday night in Okatie claimed the life of a pedestrian.  South Carolina troopers say the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. on US-278 near Okatie Center Boulevard. Troopers say an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on 278 struck the pedestrian and fled the scene. The identity of the […]
OKATIE, SC
WKRC

Alleged hit-and-run kills woman in Dry Ridge

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Dry Ridge on Friday night. The unidentified woman was killed in Taylor Lane in Dry Ridge around 11:25 p.m. on Friday. Police say the driver fled the scene, and the car was found abandoned later. The...
DRY RIDGE, KY

