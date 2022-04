U.S. stock futures rose Thursday as NATO leaders were trying to find ways to pressure Russia further for invading Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday dropped nearly 450 points, or 1.3%, its worst day since March 7. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all fell Wednesday for the second session in the past three, following the best weekly gains last week since November 2020. (CNBC)

STOCKS ・ 26 DAYS AGO