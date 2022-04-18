Kamisato Ayaka Trailer – Tsubaki in Thawing Snow

Some years back, at the Naughty Squirrel backpackers hostel in Riga (twice winner of best hostel in eastern Europe at the Hoscars), I met a small, dark-haired woman in her late thirties. She was laid out on a bottom bunk, her pregnant stomach rising like a child’s drawing of the sun sinking into the sea. We attended some gigs and free walking tours together and hung out at bars with Australians. I asked what she was doing here, why she had come now. She said she was frightened that having a child would erode her personal identity. She was determined to get in all the life she could before that happened. After we parted ways, she texted me asking for every photograph I had from those few days. I imagined her holding a mewling, grasping baby in her arms as she scrolled through images of this now-lost version of herself: warm and rosy, carefree and alone.

LIFESTYLE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO