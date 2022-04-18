ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kamisato Ayaka Trailer – Tsubaki in Thawing Snow

By XC Enriquez
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Kamisato Ayaka banner rerun in Genshin Impact Version 2.6 is almost here, and the people at HoYoverse is surely hyping her up. Following the current trend of animated trailers, the newly released “Tsubaki in Thawing Snow” Short Trailer video shows us a glimpse into the Kamisato family as...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHPR

Something Wild: Frozen Wood Frogs Thaw Out

It takes about a day to thaw out, then it's back to normal for the frog and it makes its way to its natal vernal pool. If you listen for the peepers this season, you'll know when the wood frogs are on the move. This program was originally broadcast in...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoyoverse
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Bakersfield Channel

Ski resorts cheer as spring storm dumps snow in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A spring storm brought several feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada and rain to parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, with more stormy weather expected this week. The seven-day snow total topped 3 feet in some mountain areas as of Saturday. Mammoth Mountain...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
natureworldnews.com

Snow on Canada Will Strike Through Parts of the Plains in the Rockies

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for the areas of Big Trout Lake, Pickle Lake, and Sandy Lake, anticipating up to 30 cm of snow and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h. Blizzard conditions are forecast to last until the afternoon when they will be replaced by flurries.
ENVIRONMENT
The Infatuation

Tsubaki

We’ve tested a million different configurations at Tsubaki—big groups, small groups, meals with our boyfriend’s parents who definitely like his ex more than us—and the consensus is: this is a date spot. Which doesn’t necessarily mean romance. As the Greeks once said, there are many different...
RESTAURANTS
KAAL-TV

Snow on Thursday

Much like last week, the slow-moving system moving through during the middle of the week will start with light rain before transitioning to snow. Originally, there was potential for upwards of a couple inches of snow with this system locally. While that does remain the case, the odds of this occurring are highly unlikely. Snow is expected on the morning commute for Thursday at the moment, bringing limited visibility on the drive as well as possible blowing snow depending on wind speeds. Amounts are more likely to fall short of an inch than accumulate more than that.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

US spring snow storm leaves 300,000 in the dark

A spring storm has caused power outages across states in the north-eastern US, with over a foot of snow falling in some places. Some 300,000 customers lost electricity, 200,000 of them in New York state. As far south as Virginia, residents who have been looking forward to spring instead were...
ENVIRONMENT
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Possible snow for Easter? Forecast stays cold

**The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.  CLEVELAND (WJW) — Overnight, temps will fall to near freezing, with a few wintry mix/snow showers mainly in the primary snow belt, east of the metro area. A coating in the morning is a possibility for those spots. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
The Guardian

Backpacker hostels may be cheap – but there’s so much else to love about them

Some years back, at the Naughty Squirrel backpackers hostel in Riga (twice winner of best hostel in eastern Europe at the Hoscars), I met a small, dark-haired woman in her late thirties. She was laid out on a bottom bunk, her pregnant stomach rising like a child’s drawing of the sun sinking into the sea. We attended some gigs and free walking tours together and hung out at bars with Australians. I asked what she was doing here, why she had come now. She said she was frightened that having a child would erode her personal identity. She was determined to get in all the life she could before that happened. After we parted ways, she texted me asking for every photograph I had from those few days. I imagined her holding a mewling, grasping baby in her arms as she scrolled through images of this now-lost version of herself: warm and rosy, carefree and alone.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.It is unclear when exactly this feature was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.Netflix subscribers took to Twitter to hit out at the streaming giant for blocking the screenshotting function, which many people use to share images from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Expectant Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Hits the Mother Lode On an Unbeatable Birthday Weekend With Her Handsome Husband

The “gorgeous mama” also got a shout-out from her late onscreen husband, “Finn.”. As Bold & Beautiful dynamo Jacqueline MacInnes Wood grows closer to birthing her third child one might think that she would be content to spend her birthday with her feet up, sipping tea in a bathrobe and generally slowing down. But it turns out Wood has the same spunky spirit that she infuses in her alter-ego, Steffy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
155K+
Followers
89K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy