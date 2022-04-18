Noble County Farmers Market to begin May 6

The popular Buffalo Farmer’s Markets that have been offered over the last few years will be known under a different name, according to Jennifer Romanoski, board member with the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce. She gave an update to the city council on the event during their recent meeting. Romanoski...
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission this week approved another cost increase for the Kalamazoo Farmers Market project, at its Bank Street location set to reopen to shoppers in May. On Monday, March 21, the city commission approved a $289,128 supplemental change order to the contract with InForm Architecture...
Moores Creek National Battlefield to be closed Tuesday for controlled burn. Crews will conduct a controlled burn in the Moores Creek National Battlefield Park on Tuesday, March 22 beginning at 10 a.m. for about 5 hours. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Twenty people have been federally charged for drug, firearm,...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
A natural gas power plant project in eastern Virginia has been scrapped by its planned builder. Chickahominy Power LLC announced that the plant project development effort in Charles City County “has been terminated,” with plans to relocate the project in Ohio, West Virginia or both. The power plant would have burned natural gas funneled through […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents of southwest Louisville are losing a place to buy groceries. Walmart plans to close its supercenter on Raggard Road, which is in Pleasure Ridge Park. "Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold...
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The common concern for farmers and gardeners as we head through April: “When will it no longer frost so our plants don’t die?” Well, it mainly depends on the upper-level air pattern as well as where does our wind come from. A general estimate for that question is towards the […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Housing Development Fund Executive Director Erica Boggess on Monday announced a new state program to aid homeowners impacted by COVID-19. Similar to the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program, which aims to provide financial help to both renters and landlords impacted by the pandemic, the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program intends to do the same for those who own homes.
INDIANAPOLIS– Since 2008, the Indy Winter Farmers Market gives Indiana’s sustainably- minded family farms and food producers a place to sell products throughout the fall and winter. This is to improve the community’s year-round access to fresh, local food. We talk to Victoria Beaty, Executive Director of Growing Places Indy.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “Cheap when it’s slow, free when it’s busy = upside down & backwards.” That’s according to a presentation by Kansas City Public Works concerning parking at the River Market. Parking has been set at $1 an hour from 7 a.m....
Long Acre Farms will open for their 29th season at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 29th 2022. The Farm’s opening weekend will continue through Sunday, May 1st and will feature a local can drive. Guests who bring a non-perishable good on their day of visit throughout opening weekend will receive a $5 Back 40 pass to be used that day (regular $9 per person ages 3+). Season passes are currently on sale online, and will also be available for guests to purchase in-person.
