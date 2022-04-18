ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

COUNTY OPERATIONS AT SANTA ANITA DEBRIS BASIN CONTINUE

 2 days ago

Santa Anita Debris Basin received a significant amount of material from the December 2021 storms. Crews have removed over 50,000 cubic yards (CY) – for context, that’s basically removing a football field, 25 feet deep. The recent March storm brought in additional material and flooded the project site. Hauling operations is...

HeySoCal

Earthquake strikes near Alpine Village

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded near Alpine Village Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported at 4:59 a.m. and was centered 9.9 miles south southwest from Alpine Village. It was 7.4 miles deep. The earthquake was 18.4 miles southwest of La Quinta, 19.4 miles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA


CBS LA

Big rig crashes through guardrail on 118 Freeway in Simi Valley

Crews worked Tuesday to remove a big rig that crashed through a guardrail before rolling down a hillside on the 118 Freeway near Simi Valley.According to California Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling on the eastbound side of the 118 Freeway when it crashed through the guardrail west of Rocky Peak just after midnight. The truck then rolled down the hillside approximately 200 feet. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. As of Tuesday afternoon, CHP was working to remove the vehicle. They estimated it would be fully removed by 9 p.m.The two right lanes of the freeway were closed while efforts to recover the semi continued. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area and to expect delays. It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
HeySoCal

Woman crashes car into Palmdale duplex

A woman was injured early Monday morning when her car crashed into a unit of a Palmdale duplex. The crash was reported at 1:08 a.m. in the 37900 block of Fifth Street East, according to Lt. Jeffrey Rhea of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. Video from the scene showed the...
PALMDALE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for April 8-17

Lisa Stevens age 56 a resident of San Luis Obispo County passed away on April 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Donald McClish, age 86, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on April 17. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. June Eloise Turnquist, age...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Hiker Found Dead Near Towsley Canyon Hiking Trail

A hiker was pronounced dead after going into cardiac arrest Tuesday morning near Towsley Canyon. Around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a medical emergency in Towsley Canyon on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, said Henry Narvaez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

