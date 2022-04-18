'The Great Pottery Throw Down' is as soothing as ever

Click here to read the full article. History-making Oscar, Tony, and Emmy winner Viola Davis is as A-list as they come. However, the “First Lady” star had to fight for her much-deserved spotlight.
Davis recalled in her memoir “Finding Me,” available on April 26, that her physical appearance has been far too often the topic of debate. From being called “ugly” by childhood bullies to attending Juilliard, which tried to turn students into “perfect white actors,” as Davis penned, the “Fences” Academy Award winner has felt pressure to look a certain way.
“The absolute shameful objective of this training [at Juilliard] was...
