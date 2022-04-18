ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 details you should remember before you watch the final season of 'Better Call Saul'

By Kirsten Acuna
 2 days ago

Is Kim in dangers as "Better Call Saul" returns for its final, sixth season on AMC?

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

  • " Better Call Saul " kicks off its two-part sixth and final season on April 18 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.
  • The season five finale aired in 2020. If you don't have time to binge the show, we have you covered.
  • Insider has seen the next two episodes of the "Breaking Bad" prequel. Here's what to remember.
In the present, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) — aka Jimmy McGill — is working at Cinnabon under a new alias.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quJI7_0fCDvGbq00
Gene is a Cinnabon manager at a mall.

AMC

Though "Better Call Saul" is largely a "Breaking Bad" prequel series, it also partially serves as a sequel to AMC's hit series about a chemistry teacher who "breaks bad" to start cooking meth with a high school student. Saul (Jimmy) was Walt's lawyer.

Sequences shown in black-and-white across five seasons have shown that Saul took up a new identity as Gene Takavic after the events of "Breaking Bad." He now works at a Cinnabon in an Omaha, Nebraska mall.

On the show's season five premiere, a man from Albuquerque, New Mexico — the setting of "Breaking Bad" — recognizes Gene as Saul Goodman.

Gene considers skipping town again, but decides to stay in Omaha.

On the show's final 13 episodes, we're waiting to see if Gene will be caught.

Jimmy and Kim are married.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXDnB_0fCDvGbq00
Kim and Jimmy are married on season five, episode seven of "Better Call Saul."

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

The two had a small courthouse wedding on season five, episode seven. Kim decided to marry Jimmy so the two wouldn't be forced to speak against one another in court.

Kim is actually Jimmy's third wife. On season three of "Breaking Bad," he tells Walt that his second wife cheated on him with his stepdad.

Gus Fring and Hector Salamanca hate one another.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u25MM_0fCDvGbq00
Gus hates all of the Salamanca family.

Warrick Page/AMC/Sony Pictures Television, Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Hector is responsible for the death of Gus' business and romantic partner, Maximino Arciniega. Maximino was one half of Los Pollos Hermanos, the chicken brother company that Gus operates, and a chemist who was working on his own strain of meth.

When Gus presented the idea of their strain to the leader of the cartel, Don Eladio, he had Hector kill Maximino in front of him.

Ever since then, Gus has had a vendetta to exact revenge on Hector and the cartel.

Nacho is the reason Hector is in a wheelchair.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zb5rP_0fCDvGbq00
Hector pays a visit to Nacho's father on season three, episode 10 of "Better Call Saul."

Michele K. Short/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

When Hector wanted to use Nacho's father's business as a front for the cartel, Nacho replaced Hector's heart medication with ibuprofen to try and get him to have a heart attack and die.

As a result, Hector had a stroke, not a heart attack. It left him paralyzed instead of dead.

Gus blackmailed Nacho into working as an informant for him against the Salamanca clan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTp91_0fCDvGbq00
Everyone basically threatens Nacho's dad on this show.

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television, Michele K. Short/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Gus knows that Nacho is responsible for putting Hector in a wheelchair and uses that information to blackmail him into working for him. If Nacho doesn't comply, Gus has threatened to kill Nacho's father.

In doing so, Nacho has been playing the Salamanca family, earning their trust, and reporting what he learns to Gus. That's not great for Nacho if the Salamanca clan starts to realize that Nacho has been working both sides.

Gus wanted Nacho to go down to Mexico to make sure Eduardo "Lalo" Salamanca was killed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nd4wX_0fCDvGbq00
Nacho is left in a precarious situation at the end of season five.

Warrick Page/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

With Hector sidelined, Lalo is overseeing most of the Salamanca business. In the process, Lalo has been trying to dismantle Gus' business.

Once Lalo got out of prison and went south of the border, Gus wanted Nacho in a position to tag along to Lalo's home and oversee his death so he could no longer interfere with Gus' business and future plans. Gus wants to use his restaurants as a front for a larger drug business to compete with the Salamanca family.

On the season five finale, Nacho is asked to open Lalo's house gate at 3 a.m. to let in a group of assassins hired by Gus to kill Lalo.

Jimmy is working for Lalo and the Salamanca family.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmC2F_0fCDvGbq00
The Salamanca cousins give Jimmy money to get Lalo out of prison and as payment.

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Jimmy got mixed up with the Salamanca family in season one. Now, he works as their lawyer whenever they need him, like it or not.

On season five, Gus had evidence planted in order to have a murder, robbery, and fire pinned on Lalo. Jimmy represented him under a fake name, Jorde De Guzman, and was able to get him off on bail.

In return, he was given millions in two duffel bags and is now considered a friend of the cartel.

Jimmy lost his Suzuki Esteem in the desert.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUdkF_0fCDvGbq00
Lalo finds Saul's car in a ditch.

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

When Saul was traveling with Lalo's money he was ambushed by a gang who shot up his car. Saul's car eventually broke down and he had to abandon it in the desert.

He's currently carless.

Lalo knows that Kim is Jimmy's wife.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uezA8_0fCDvGbq00
Kim pays Lalo a visit on season five, episode eight.

AMC

When Jimmy goes missing late in season five while getting Lalo's bail money, a concerned Kim visits Lalo. In the process, she reveals that she and Jimmy are married.

When Lalo makes bail, he makes sure to let Jimmy know that he's aware of Kim. It may not be smart that the Salamanca family knows about someone close to Jimmy.

Kim left her cushy position at Schweikart and Cokely's law firm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKdbG_0fCDvGbq00
Kim returns to being a public defender at the end of season five.

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

On season four, Kim started working there as the head of the legal firm's banking division.

After Jimmy nearly died in the desert on season five, Kim quits her job and returns to work as a public defender.

Jimmy has a personal vendetta against Howard Hamlin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGk69_0fCDvGbq00
Howard Hamlin feels responsible for Chuck's death.

Michele K. Short/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Jimmy blames Howard for the death of his brother, Chuck, a former colleague and firm partner of Howard's at Hamlin Hamlin & McGill (HMM). Chuck took a leave from the firm when he started suffering from an illness, claiming a sensitivity to electromagnets, that prevented him from leaving the house.

After Howard forced Chuck to retire from the firm, Chuck died by suicide in a housefire he started.

For years, Jimmy wanted nothing more than a seat at the table and to work at HMM as well. Not seeing his brother as good enough, Chuck prevented that. At the time, Howard respected those wishes.

On season five, feeling responsible for Chuck's death, Howard offered Jimmy an opportunity to work at HMM once he saw the business he started to build as Saul Goodman, but Jimmy was offended. Not only did it look like a pity hire, but it also came a little bit too late.

Instead, Jimmy decided to dedicate himself to making Howard's life miserable and besmirch his name. On season five, he threw bowling balls at his car and sent prostitutes to disturb a lunch meeting.

Saul made Kevin Wachtell's life a living hell.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpQia_0fCDvGbq00
Kevin Wachtell is the head of Mesa Verde.

Ursula Coyote/Sony Pictures Television/AMC

Kim's client, Mesa Verde CEO Kevin Wachtell, wanted to build a call center on a block of land. One homeowner refused to leave the land that was leased to him.

On season five, Jimmy annoyingly prevented work from getting started on the call center through a series of legal delays.

Saul was only supposed to be a nuisance and prolong the inevitable for a few days or week at most, but then Saul took it too far when he made a video accusing Kevin of stealing the logo for his company from a photograph. If the two run into each other, don't plan on the two sharing a pleasant exchange.

Hank and Steve from "Breaking Bad" have appeared on the show and could turn up again.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ky6xW_0fCDvGbq00
It was a nice surprise to see Hank and Steve back on screen since both of them were killed on "Breaking Bad."

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) officers appeared on season five in order to try and crack down on some of the illegal drugs moving around Albuquerque.

Krazy-8, who was working for the Salamanca family, was jailed and questioned by Hank and Steve. He cooperates and starts working with them as an informant.

What Hank and Steve don't realize that Krazy-8 is only going to feed them information that the Salamanca family wants them to know to hurt Gus Fring.

During a panel for the series at PaleyFest LA, which Insider attended, series' co-creator Peter Gould confirmed that "Breaking Bad" stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their Emmy-winning roles of Walt and Jesse on the spin-off's final season.

