ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC vs Al-Jazira preview, probable XI & prediction

By Arjun Singh Devgan
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC vs Al-Jazira preview, probable XI &...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Manchester City predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League

Manchester City will look to get back to winning ways when they host Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's dreams of a treble were dashed when the Citizens were beaten 3-2 in the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Saturday, but they remain top of England's top flight with a Champions League last four tie scheduled against Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pranjal Bhumij
Person
Mourtada Fall
Person
Amey Ranawade
Person
Bipin Singh
Person
Igor Angulo
Person
Rahul Bheke
Person
Vinit Rai
90min

Phil Neville hails Inter Miami after second consecutive victory

It looks like Inter Miami could be turning things around. After a five-game winless streak to kick off the 2022 Major League Soccer season, the South Florida expansion team forced a change to break the pattern and exceed expectations. Phil Neville’s side first defeated the New England Revolution in a...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc Champions League#Mumbai City Fc#Star India#Xi#Indian Super League#Islanders#Star Sports Select 3#Disney Hotstar#Air Force Club#Team News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
Daily Mail

Jaap Stam tells Erik ten Hag that Premier League and Champions League titles 'are expected' at Manchester United... and warns there is 'a world of difference' between Dutch and English football

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has warned incoming boss Erik ten Hag about 'the pressure' at Old Trafford - and says winning the league is an expectation at the club. Stam, who won three Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and a Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson, also told the current Ajax coach about the difference in standard between Dutch and English football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Man Utd on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Premier League fixture

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be reunited with players he helped develop when his side take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday,Rangnick worked with Naby Keita at RB Salzburg and has been involved with Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip, Sadio Mane, Ibrahima Konate and Takumi Minamino’s careers.LIVE! Follow Liverpool vs Man Utd latest updatesThe manager said: “They are good, they’re extremely good. It’s no coincidence that they’re as good as they are. Jurgen [Klopp] has built that team in the last six and a half years.“Six or seven of those players used to be my/our players when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

NYCFC 6-0 Real Salt Lake: Player ratings as Taty Castellanos breaks team record with four goals

New York City FC triumphed 6-0 over Real Salt Lake as goals from Taty Castellanos and Thiago Andrade led the Eastern Conference side to their first league victory since March. The reigning champions saw a disappointing start to their 2022 campaign, finding it difficult to balance the Concacaf Champions League with their MLS commitments. They headed into week 7 with only four points, sitting last on the table before finally turning things around on Sunday against Real Salt Lake.
MLS
90min

90min

311
Followers
2K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy