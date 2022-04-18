William Regal On His AEW Run So Far: I’m Still Getting My Feet Under Me, But I Couldn’t Ask For Anything Better

– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, AEW star Jay Lethal discussed joining AEW, Tony Khan buying ROH, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jay Lethal on being pared with Sonjay Dutt: “That idea was presented to me and it was quite a shock when it was presented. All I can think of is, we’re always together, we ride to the shows together, sometimes, when my match is done, I could go back to the hotel, but I stay until the very end because Sonjay is one of the producers and he has to stay until the end. I think it’s a case of, everyone sees us together, they know that we’re real-life friends and ‘man, these two would be cool together.’ That’s as much info as I can give you because the idea was presented to me and why would I turn that down? I would love to work with my best friend. It was maybe sparked because whenever you see us at AEW, we’re always together.”

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO