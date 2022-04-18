ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

William Regal On His AEW Run So Far: I’m Still Getting My Feet Under Me, But I Couldn’t Ask For Anything Better

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Regal is finding his footing in All Elite Wrestling, and he’s enjoying the ride so far. The veteran spent two decades with WWE before he was released this past January. He then signed with AEW and debuted at the Revolution pay-per-view in March. Since then, he has been featured alongside...

www.yardbarker.com

Cinema Blend

Looks Like WWE Is Getting Ready To Introduce A New Manager, And I’m Here For It

If, like me, you’re frustrated by the lack of managers in WWE right now, I may have some good news for you. Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and the powers that be look like they’re ready to introduce the leader of a new faction, and it’ll be a familiar face to fans who watch NXT and/ or Impact: LA Knight.
WWE
Financial World

Becky Lynch: "That's why I don't appear on Raw anymore"

Becky Lynch has increasingly become one of the faces of WWE in recent years, especially since 2018 when she began her real climb to success by stopping looking at others and thinking only of herself. Since that time she has always done a great job in the ring and as a storyline narrator and actress, part of the professional wrestling that she loves more than anything else, even more than fighting in the ring, as she told TV Insider.
SYRACUSE, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Still Wants Match Against Retired WWE Star

As a guest on the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, Cody Rhodes spoke about his return to WWE. After his WWE return, Rhodes participated in a media scrum the next day in which he revealed a meeting he had with Triple H prior to his WrestleMania 38 entrance. Cody continued to talk about that interaction with Satin, highlighting how that moment won’t feel real until he and Triple H have a match.
WWE
411mania.com

Satnam Singh Explains Why He Chose AEW Over WWE

Satnam Singh made quite the impression in his AEW Dynamite debut last week, and he recently discussed why he signed with AEW over WWE. Singh spoke with Ruby Arora for an interview before he debuted on Dynamite and said that he enjoyed both companies and had tryouts with both but thought he could do more for the Indian community in AEW.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Kushida’s Future Following WWE Exit

The belief within WWE is that Kushida is going to be returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling at some stage in June, following his WWE departure, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful Select that Kushida had...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Recalls The Steiner Brothers “Torturing A Referee” In WCW

During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, Eric Bischoff joined the show to talk about the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and his fondest memories of the inductees. The former WCW President told a funny story about one of the first times he worked for WCW and saw The Steiner Brothers for the first time.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AJ Styles Reveals Who Is Responsible For Him Joining WWE

Back in 2016 there were rumors leading up to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view that AJ Styles could be joining WWE, and when the show aired The Phenomenal One arrived. Since joining the company AJ Styles has on to become a Grand Slam Champion, and he recently told Wrestling Inc. that Triple H is the one who brought him to WWE.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Superstars Who Could Be Affected By Vince McMahon's New Naming Rule

WWE's roster has seen a growing number of Superstars undergoing name changes in recent months, with the latest examples being Austin Theory losing his first name and Kacey Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray getting their names changed to Katana Chance and Alba Fyre. The reason behind all the changes was explained in a new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter — "Vince McMahon decreed he doesn't want anyone new using their real names anymore, nor names they've used before on the indie scene."
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Told Current AEW Star They Were “Average At Best”

The wrestling landscape has certainly changed over the last few years with the emergence of All Elite Wrestling, and following Tony Khan’s purchase of ROH it seems that there are plenty of options for wrestlers. But back in 2009 Brian Cage was trying to climb the ladder in WWE before the company released him.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Possibly Working With Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor

During an interview with James Lascuola of PW Ponderings, former WWE star Maria Kanellis talked about possibly having a role with Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor:. “There has been some communication of trying to figure out a way… he [Khan] has reached out to me and now we’re just trying to find a time to get on the phone and discuss things further. I’m hopeful that happens soon. I’m thankful and appreciative that he even reached out to me because I love Ring of Honor. A piece of my soul might have died a little bit when I was released from the company last year because last year was so fulfilling and I loved working with that division. I’m hopeful that we do find a time to communicate and a lot of our friends are trying to make sure we get in touch. I will keep everybody posted as things come into play.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H On WWE NXT Superstars Going To AEW

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque says he’s happy for the former WWE NXT Superstars who went to AEW, if they have great gigs in their post-WWE careers. Triple H spoke with Chris Vannini of The Atlantic during WrestleMania...
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Could See a Big AEW and ROH Crossover Event Happening One Day

Tony Khan is the owner of both AEW and ROH, and he says he could see a day when both rosters come together for a big event. Khan was the guest on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement podcast and when asked about the idea of seeing AEW stars CM Punk and Bryan Danielson face off in a ROH ring, he said that makes more sense in AEW but he could see a big crossover go down.
WWE
411mania.com

Jay Lethal on Being Paired With Sonjay Dutt in AEW

– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, AEW star Jay Lethal discussed joining AEW, Tony Khan buying ROH, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jay Lethal on being pared with Sonjay Dutt: “That idea was presented to me and it was quite a shock when it was presented. All I can think of is, we’re always together, we ride to the shows together, sometimes, when my match is done, I could go back to the hotel, but I stay until the very end because Sonjay is one of the producers and he has to stay until the end. I think it’s a case of, everyone sees us together, they know that we’re real-life friends and ‘man, these two would be cool together.’ That’s as much info as I can give you because the idea was presented to me and why would I turn that down? I would love to work with my best friend. It was maybe sparked because whenever you see us at AEW, we’re always together.”
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATED: Kushida Reportedly Exits WWE After Deal Expires

UPDATED: New details have been revealed about Kushida’s exit from WWE. According to Fightful, the early indications are that his deal with the company expired although there’s no word as to whether a new one was offered to him. ORIGINAL: Kushida’s time in WWE is at an end,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal Explains How He’s Like A Jazz Performer In The Ring

AEW’s William Regal recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho, where he discussed what it has been like joining the company. The former NXT General Manager was released by WWE in early January, however, he quickly got back into the business. Regal debuted for AEW at Revolution and has been working in the Blackpool Combat Club faction.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Gangrel Believes Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return Gives AEW Credability

MLW’s Gangrel recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare left AEW to make his WWE return and made his comeback at WrestleMania 38, defeating Seth Rollins. The former Brood star believes that it likely came down to a business decision.
WWE
Fightful

Bully Ray Recalls The Dudleyz' First WWE Creative Meeting, Asking Vince For A Push

The Dudleyz weren't shy about the position they wanted within WWE. When The Dudley Boyz made their WWF debut in August 1999, the wrestling world was in shock that the ECW legends had departed their former company. The WWF was packed at the top of the card around that time, so many wrestlers were asking for creative guarantees within their contracts to go along with the high level of money they were making.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bray Wyatt’s Asking Price To Join AEW Is Reportedly “Very High”

Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has set a very high asking price to return to WWE or join AEW, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. While responding to a fan on Twitter, Meltzer noted Tuesday that a wrestling promotion would have to shell out a lot of money to sign the former WWE Champion. Meltzer also mentioned how both WWE and AEW would be interested in each other’s top talents right now, while reacting to a report of WWE’s interest in bringing back FTR.
WWE
Wrestling World

Toni Storm: I want to watch 'her' in AEW

Toni Storm caused a lot of positive reactions by coming to AEW, and she listed a name she would like to join her. “Tegan Nox I would have to say is high up on that list,” Storm told Busted Open Radio, as quoted by wrestlinginc. “I think that would...
WWE

