The Phoenix Suns started out hot and never looked back, as they took down the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 of their first round duel in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, 110-99. While the Pelicans mounted a huge surge in the third quarter to cut the lead to only seven points, the Suns pushed the pedal in the final period to seal the victory. The Pelicans are not necessarily a high-scoring team, averaging a 10th-worst 109.3 points per game in the regular season, but they got exposed even more by the Suns’ searing defense.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO