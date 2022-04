Fisher says Ostroh Academy is safe, but bombings have happened in areas near the Ukrainian campus. Nazareth has had a relationship with the academy for over 10 years. "The academy is not in direct harm’s way, it’s not the eastern portion of Ukraine where much of the fierce fighting has been, there has been a bombing near to where the university has been,” Fisher added.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO