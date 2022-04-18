Body of unidentified boy found by mushroom hunter in Indiana woods

No official cause of death has been declared for the unidentified boy. AFP via Getty Images/ Jeff Dean

The body of a young boy, who is believed to have died within the past week, was discovered by a mushroom hunter in the woods in Indiana on Saturday, state police said Sunday.

The forager stumbled upon the body around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening near a roadway in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County, the Indiana State Police said in a statement.

The local resident immediately called 911 and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene before state cops were called to investigate.

Police described the child as a 4-foot tall black boy between the age of 5 and 8 with a slim build and short hair.

No official cause of death has been declared, pending an autopsy, cops said. No other details have been released at this time.

Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the child. Those with information are asked to contact Indiana State Police in Sellersburg.

“There’s somebody at a Easter table this weekend that maybe has somebody that’s not there and were expecting to come,” Sgt. Carey Huls told The Associated Press. “There’s family members, friends, somebody from school perhaps, that knows maybe there was issues, that thinks this could possibly be that child.”