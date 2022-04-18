ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

‘This war has united all Ukrainians;’ San Diego Ukrainian community celebrates Easter

By Clara Benitez
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRrfl_0fCDaygZ00

SAN DIEGO – For the Ukrainian community, Easter is a holiday symbolizing hope.

“Our Savior, Jesus Christ, he was suffering a lot, he passed through that and he resurrected,” said Father Yurri Sas with St. John the Baptizer Ukrainian Catholic Church. “By his resurrection we got hope and the same hope we need to have in our soldiers, our nation, we resurrect.”

After two years of not being able to reunite due to COVID-19, dozens of members of San Diego’s Ukrainian community came together for a traditional mass at Saint Augustine Monastery Chapel in North Park.

Ukraine rejects deadline to surrender to Russia

“This war has united all Ukrainians and it is wonderful to see as many of us here together,” said Nataliya Lylak, who attended the service with her family.

Lylak was in Ukraine celebrating her mother’s birthday when the war broke out. She stayed longer to help the refugees fleeing the city inside the train stations.

“We are very much together as one nation and we will not just overcome, we will win this war- we will succeed,” said Lylak.

Sas preaches to the community they will win this war by love not hate.

Russia sends formal letter warning US to stop arming Ukraine: report

“We know we can’t fight evil by evil, we can fight evil only by love,” Sas said.

On Sunday, Sas blessed dozens of easter baskets filled with traditional items including colorful easter eggs called “pysanka,” and “paska” which is the traditional Ukraine Easter bread and meat and cheese.

Sas said as the war continues, he wants to let everyone know peace is coming.

“Today is the biggest feast of love and hope and at this point, you can see a lot of people over here,”he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 5 San Diego

3-year-old rescued, woman arrested in Temecula kidnapping: Officials

A woman was arrested last week on suspicion of kidnapping a 3-year-old child from Temecula, officials said. The child was reported missing shortly before 11 a.m. on April 14 from the 29600 block of Solana Way. The child’s father told officers that his car and car key were also missing from his home, according to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
San Diego, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Daily Mail

'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school

A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Bread#Easter Eggs#War#Ukrainians#Paska
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
Salon

Some evangelicals claim Ukraine war means the end times — as usual, they're wrong

I remember a time when Barack Obama was seen as a possible Antichrist. Before that, it was Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in the '80s. For those just catching up, the Antichrist is a diabolical figure who will unite the world against Christians and rule for a time. Don't worry, the story has a happy ending: Christ eventually returns and kicks the Antichrist's ass, like in a theological action movie. Either way, many Christians long for the return of Christ, along with the Rapture of the faithful and — perhaps most important — the suffering of those who have rejected Christ.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
The Independent

Pope's peace prayer for Ukraine recalls ancient prophesy

Pope Francis is presiding Friday over a special prayer for Ukraine that harks back to a century-old apocalyptic prophesy about peace and Russia that was sparked by purported visions of the Virgin Mary to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917. Francis has invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join him in the consecration prayer Friday afternoon. And to hammer home its universal nature, the Vatican has translated the text of the prayer into three dozen languages. Retired Pope Benedict XVI plans to participate and an envoy of Francis is celebrating a simultaneous Mass...
RELIGION
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy