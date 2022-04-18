Get Inspired This Derby

It’s time! Whether it feels like it or not, the Kentucky Derby is coming soon, and if you need inspiration we have it. Just soak in these beautiful, bright hats and accessories to find a look that you aspire to the first Saturday in May.
What mood board best fits you and sets the tone for your perfect Derby?
Bright & Bold
Creative & Handmade
Neutral & Classic
Vintage & Traditional
Quirky & Surprising
Prices and photos originally ran an earlier time. Actual pieces shown may not be available today. This article is intended to inspire you this Derby season.
A place you didn’t realize you should go. Ahhhh, do you feel it? That sense of rebirth and hope; the inkling to embrace something new. In the spring, that feeling is everywhere if we take time to notice. As the world around us begins to renew itself, what a great time for us to do the same, treating ourselves with something new and different— a vacation!
Renewal? Retirement? Can one experience both? Let’s ask Joanne Berryman. She retired in 2019 after serving as provost of Spalding University. And yet…for Joanne, retirement turned into renewal and gives her the chance to continue putting her leadership skills to good use as president of her company JMB Coaching LLC. This means working some days face to face in Louisville and some days screen to screen from a winter spot in Florida.
What does a day look like for your loved one? Routines give us a sense of control over our lives and are especially critical for those who are largely homebound or who have dementia. Whether you are a caregiver yourself or directing those who do the daily caring, it is important to have some rules around meals, exercise, mental stimulation, hygiene, and connection during each day.
Christine Moore, a celebrity hat designer and featured milliner for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby, joined Cheddar News to talk about how her headwear became a staple of race day fashion and what Derby watchers can come to expect at this year's horse racing event. “It's always go big or go home," she said. "And it's also very Southern belle style for the first leg of the triple crown, which is the Kentucky Derby." The race will be held on Saturday, May 7.
CRACKER Barrel is known for its famous rocking chairs, warm fireplaces and filling meals at low prices. A huge breakfast plate will normally only run you about $10. If you’ve ever wondered how prices are able to remain so affordable, here are some secrets that not even the most frequent Cracker Barrel patron would know.
MORELAND HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — J3 Clothing Company in Moreland Hills is holding a special Spring trunk show and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton couldn’t be more excited. Kenny spent the morning at the men’s clothing destination and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson paid close attention. To learn more about J3 Clothing click here.
What if retirement doesn’t feel like freedom? What if it looks more like a great loss of something you love? We started this conversation with Cathy Zion, owner and publisher of this magazine, who just last year sold off a big part of her business. She’s had a lot of feelings, but overall, she is discovering that she is finding her path along with the others we feature on the following pages. “As you will see from several of those featured in this issue, growing older can mean growing greater,” she says.
This warmer weather just begs for the doors to be opened and the grills to be lit. To get you inspired, we tried a little of everything — and found that no matter what we threw on the grill, it ramped up the flavor to create an easy meal full of spring tastes.
Looking for a colorful background for your life? Is it time to move into a home that offers less maintenance and more services? Whether you are actively looking for your next home or making plans for the future, our Living Options directory lists local apartments, condos, independent living communities, and other specific living situations available.
Did you know grandparents are cool? We sure did! And we’re not alone because a recent survey revealed 68% of grandparents consider themselves “cooler” than their grandparents. This coolness factor can be seen in how grandma and grandpa engage in activities like playing the latest video games, riding bikes, or being that trusted confidant for their grandkids. Grandparents are bringing the magic, and this wonder is felt even deeper during the holidays.
Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
Opening the door to retirement can feel a lot like opening the door on your first day of school. You wonder how your day will look, who you’ll meet, and if the snacks are any good. These days you probably have more snack time options, but retirement can still hold a wide-eyed mystique. So, we met three retirees through Leadership Louisville Center’s Encore program, who revealed their retirement secrets that have led to a renewed sense of purpose.
Now is the time to get your garden in shape for the outdoor season. Today’s Transitions caught up with Cheryl Susemichel, owner of the Secret Garden, for some real garden talk. From tips and tools to her favorite perennials, she shared her secrets to a beautiful garden. What to...
A place you didn’t realize you should go. Ahhhh, do you feel it? That sense of rebirth and hope; the inkling to embrace something new. In the spring, that feeling is everywhere if we take time to notice. As the world around us begins to renew itself, what a great time for us to do the same, treating ourselves with something new and different— a vacation!
A WOMAN has claimed she will never go on dates again after a would-be Romeo turns out to be ''one of the Seven Dwarfs''. With millions of potential people to match with, online dating is similar to gambling - you can never know what you're going to get, and one woman's experience serves as proof.
A cheeseburger, if you will – but more on the lean side. Turkey meat is a great substitute for beef when you want to cut back on the cholesterol, fat, and calories. Trust me when I say you won’t be missing it after you make these delicious, tangy, mediterranean turkey burgers.
Do you remember Casey Kasem and his oft-repeated mantra: “Keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the stars”? This could very well be Pat Stewart’s motto, who serves as a volunteer and board member at large for the Louisville Astronomical Society (LAS). After retiring...
Pamela Anderson has just completed her first week on Broadway as murderous leading lady Roxie Hart in Chicago, and it appears she's taking her penchant for the theatrical offstage too. Following a performance at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City on April 18, the 54-year-old posed for pictures with...
BLOOMINGTON — The women's Little 500 kicks off race weekend in Bloomington on Friday, April 22, the first normal race in three years. The 2020 Little 500 was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 race was held in May with no fans. Many riders will experience their first Little 500 with a packed Bill Armstrong Stadium this year.
Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.
Comments / 0