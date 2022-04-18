Get Inspired This Derby

It’s time! Whether it feels like it or not, the Kentucky Derby is coming soon, and if you need inspiration we have it. Just soak in these beautiful, bright hats and accessories to find a look that you aspire to the first Saturday in May.

What mood board best fits you and sets the tone for your perfect Derby?

Bright & Bold

Leather Bow Tie $125; Straw hat $90; Braskish feather bow tie $200; Pangborn tie $125; Brandolini button down shirt $130; Jockey cufflink $70; Socks, $30, all available at Shirts Ties N’ Links, 502.429.1269; Beaded necklace $20; Wire ring $12, both available at Betty Jeffries, 502.384.2198. Bourbon buttercreams $1.42 (per buttercream) available at Cellar Door Chocolates, 502.561.2940; Headband $48; Spice set $15; Vase $14; Kentuckyaki $10; Beaded earrings $19, all available at Work The Metal, 502.584.2841. Flask bracelet $48, available at Regalo, 502.583.1798. Floral clutch $10; Crystal Necklace $18, both items available at Versona, 502.339.4740. Feather Fascinator $290, available at The Hat Girls, thehatgirls.com.

Creative & Handmade

Barnhart Derby chocolate bar $10, available at Cellar Door Chocolates, 502.561.2940; Bourbon balls $40, available at Cellar Door Chocolates; Scooter Davidson beaded horseshoe $25, available at Kore Gallery, 502.333.4335; Leather earrings $35, available at Scout, 502.584.8989; Emmylou small foldover clutch $37, available at 502.589.1133 or 502.873.7571; Bourbon built flask $28, available at Regalo, 502.584.8999; Magenta tulips hand-stitched pocket square $18, available at the Anchal Project, 502.709.4377; Alyson Thiel paper flower $10, available at Revelry, 502.414.1278; Hanna Barnhart 5×7 horse print $25, available at Block Party Handmade; Bourbon brittle $17, available at Scout; Clayton and Crume coasters $35, available at Scout; Gan Vint pink flower cuff $18, available at Block Party Handmade; Kentucky Shapes Bluegrass soap $6.50, available at Moss Hill, 502.365.3405; Melissa Sinkovic topographical map $25, available at Revelry; Bow Tie $25, available at Scout; Walter Randolph pink agate necklace $165, available at Scout; Skirt $100, available at Designs by Cathy Wade, 502.296.7683; Necklace $314, available at Clater Jewelers, 502.426.0077; Ribbons, feathers, hat, and sunflower available at Dee’s, 502.896.6755.

Neutral & Classic

Black evening gloves $14, available at Nitty Gritty, 502.583.3377; Velvet Clutch $15, Sugar Maples, 812.285.1616; Violet + Tonic 4 oz. Awakening Candle By GP CO $12; Floral necklace $19; Wire bracelets $28/ea, all items available at Work the Metal, 502.584.2841. Tasseled pearl bauble earrings $12; Pearl necklace $18 both available at Versona, 502.339.4740; Mini horseshoe chocolates $14, available at Cellar Door Chocolates, 502.561.2940; Horse with rose blanket chocolate figurine $7.25, available at Schimpff’s Confectionery, 812.283.8367; Feather fascinator $195, available at Dee’s Hats; Rose fascinator $475, available at Kenzie Kapp Custom Handcrafted Headpieces; Blanton’s bourbon $11, available at Kroger.

Vintage & Traditional

Rose embroidered handkerchief $6, available at Acorn Apparel 502.384.5114; Dried Lavender $1.65; Pin cushion $15; Floral yellow handkerchief $3; Teacup and saucer $6; Mirrored ornate tray $12; Silver dresser set $55; Gloves $8, all available at Sugar Maples, 812.285.1616. Beaded purse $65; Earrings $12; Kramer set $50; Shoes $20, all available at Nitty Gritty, 502.583.3377. Derby hat $120, available at Look at that Hat; Macarons $2.25 (per cookie), available at Macaron Bar, 502.513.4303; Bourbon buttercreams $1.42 (per buttercream) available at Cellar Door Chocolates, 502.561.2940; Barnhart chocolate bar $9, available at Cellar Door Chocolates; Candle $12, available at Moss Hill, 502.365.3405; Book $15, available at Work The Metal, 502.584.2841; Vintage Vogue pattern $11, available at Amazon.com.

Quirky & Surprising

Equestrian pajama pants $10, available at Anthropologie.com; Horse salt and pepper shakers $45, available at Scout, 502.584.8989; Jack Rudy cocktail mix (part of trio) $35, available at Scout; Rebel Shoes $58, available at Dot Fox, 502.452.9191; Tapestry cuff $32, available at Dot Fox; Nassau change purse $12, available at Dot Fox; Pony purse $32, available at Dot Fox; Crochet brooch $5, available at Jaanbee.com; Mia Fonulpt of Dandelion antler slice earrings $38, available at Jaan Bee; Bridget Case copper hardware necklace $35, available at Jaan Bee; Whitney Carpenter owl flask $28, available at Jaan Bee; Favorite jockey silk white chocolate pop $4, available at Cellar Door Chocolates, 502.561.2940; Derby hat $125, available at Ben Franklin, 812.944.1215; Horseshoe soap $6.50, available at Moss Hill, 502.365.3405.

Prices and photos originally ran an earlier time. Actual pieces shown may not be available today. This article is intended to inspire you this Derby season.

Photos by Melissa Donald

P.S. Are you ready for Derby?