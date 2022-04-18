ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Premier League news conferences

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's all from us for now, but we will be back later this afternoon when we'll be hearing from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Brighton boss Graham Potter and Manchester United's Ralf Rangnick. See you shortly... Gossip - Eriksen to return to Spurs?. Time to take a look and what...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Liverpool climbs to top of Premier League, beats Man U 4-0

Liverpool is at the top of the Premier League for the first time since December after dismantling Manchester United, 4-0, on Tuesday. With the win, Liverpool is two points ahead of Manchester City, although City will have a chance to retake first place if it can beat Brighton & Hove Albion F.C on Wednesday. Still, Liverpool is applying the pressure in the final matches of the 2021-22 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard rejects claims Everton are 'off the hook' in their battle to avoid relegation by Sean Dyche's Burnley axe... and pays tribute to the ex-Clarets boss despite his jibe that the Toffees 'don't know how to win'

Frank Lampard has dismissed claims his Everton team have been 'let off the hook' in their battle to avoid relegation by Sean Dyche's sacking at fellow strugglers Burnley - insisting it 'does not affect' his side's bid to stay in the Premier League. Dyche was relieved of his duties by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Man Utd on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Premier League fixture

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be reunited with players he helped develop when his side take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday,Rangnick worked with Naby Keita at RB Salzburg and has been involved with Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip, Sadio Mane, Ibrahima Konate and Takumi Minamino’s careers.LIVE! Follow Liverpool vs Man Utd latest updatesThe manager said: “They are good, they’re extremely good. It’s no coincidence that they’re as good as they are. Jurgen [Klopp] has built that team in the last six and a half years.“Six or seven of those players used to be my/our players when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham are monitoring Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope as a replacement for Alphonse Areola, with Premier League-bound Fulham targeting a return for the Frenchman

West Ham are monitoring Burnley's Nick Pope as they finalise their goalkeeping plans for next season. The Europa League semi-finalists have shortlisted Pope, who impressed against the Hammers in Sunday's 1-1 draw, as a potential alternative to current No 2 Alphonse Areola. Areola has spent the season on loan at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Bono
Person
Neymar
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

Manchester United NEED to unveil Erik ten Hag to lift the gloom, Arsenal may not be ready for the top four... and Man City can wilt under pressure - 10 things we learned this weekend

Another weekend of football drama has been and gone. We saw yet more twists and turns in the Premier League, chaos in the two FA Cup semi-finals and supporters taking to the streets at Manchester United once again in a mass protest. At this stage of the season, every kick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Brighton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester City welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Etihad in the Premier League this evening knowing they cannot afford any slip-ups in the title race. A thrilling 2-2 draw in the league against Liverpool ensured Pep Guardiola’s side’s fate remains in their own hands, although defeat against the Reds in the FA Cup semi-final did end their hopes of securing the treble. Guardiola rotated his side for that tie and knows City will have to be at their best against Brighton, who come into the fixture in tremendous form after back-to-back victories against Arsenal and Tottenham. Meanwhile, Manchester City’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Player Ratings: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United – Spineless Reds fall as expected at Anfield

I don’t remember going into a game against Liverpool and accepting that we are going to get beat. Not just beat but hammered. Liverpool have scored 9 goals and conceded none against us this season – destroying us home and away in the Premier League on their quest to win a second title in two years. The three points tonight puts them in the driving seat, although having played a one more game than Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Europa League#Manchester United#Spurs#Borussia Dortmund#Norwegian#Tottenham#Team Of The Week
SB Nation

Manchester City v Brighton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a stiff test in Brighton. The Premier League is rolling as the race comes to the final matches. Time and Date: Wednesday 20 April 2022, Kickoff at 20:00 (GMT-UK) 3.00 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Mike Dean. Assistants: Darren Cann, Eddie Smart. Fourth official: Robert Jones. VAR: Chris...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City remain without Kyle Walker because of an ankle issue. City will continue to assess Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, who were not risked against Liverpool on Saturday because of respective foot and knee issues. Ruben Dias, who is poised to return after seven weeks out, will also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Southampton hopeful of contract extension for in-form Fraser Forster

Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident Southampton can agree a contract extension with in-form goalkeeper Fraser Forster.Forster, whose deal expires in the summer, has been out of favour for much of Hasenhuttl’s tenure, including being loaned to Celtic for the 2019-20 campaign.But the 34-year-old has been ever-present during Saints’ last 15 Premier League games, in addition to receiving an England recall for last month’s international friendlies with Switzerland and Ivory Coast.Forster was named man of the match after making a string of fine saves in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal and manager Hasenhuttl is hopeful of retaining his services beyond this season.“Absolutely,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Diogo Jota: We Cannot Get Distracted By Previous Result Over Manchester United

It’s yet another big week for this Liverpool side. After qualifying for the Champions League semifinals and the FA Cup Finals last week, Liverpool will now enter two local derby matches against Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League. Speaking of the upcoming visit from Manchester United, Diogo Jota knows these are the matches that Liverpool fans love to have at Anfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Ringer

Liverpool and Chelsea Into the FA Cup Final, Plus a Premier League and European Roundup

Musa and Ryan begin by rounding up a busy weekend of European football, including some key results in Spain, France, and Germany, as well as the Dutch Cup final and the Scottish Cup semifinals (01:20). Next up, it’s on to the men’s FA Cup semifinals, where Liverpool blew Manchester City away in the opening stages on Saturday to win 3-2 despite a late City resurgence (16:58). On Sunday, Chelsea did enough to see off Crystal Palace and set up a repeat of this year’s Carabao Cup Final (31:20). There’s also a brief wrap-up of the Premier League weekend, which saw more twists in the race for the top four as well as another win for Brentford and Burnley’s sacking of Sean Dyche (42:34).
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League reaction after Liverpool thrash Man Utd

Manchester United chief scout Jim Lawlor and head of global scouting Marcel Bout have left the club. The move is understood to be unconnected to the imminent appointment of a new manager but comes amid serious criticisms being raised about United’s recent recruitment. After last night’s 4-0 defeat at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Reaction, analysis, videos, full replay

Liverpool vs Manchester United is always a massive game but Tuesday’s clash at Anfield (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) was absolutely huge for both teams. Only one team turned up as Liverpool won 4-0 and totally embarrassed Manchester United for the second time...
UEFA
Shropshire Star

Back in the big time: 20 years on from West Brom's first Premier League promotion

It is 20 years on since one of the greatest days in West Bromwich Albion's history - as Gary Megson guided the Baggies to the Premier League for the very first time. April 21, 2002, and the Baggies went into their final game of the season knowing that a win would secure them automatic promotion to the promised land - something most would not have dreamed off back at the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy