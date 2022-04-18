ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Famous Racing driver: Max fought with a knife, Leclerc with a gun

By SEAD DEDOVIC
Financial World
Financial World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Racing driver Tom Coronel gave an opinion regarding the race between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. Coronel believes Max now has a good chance of parrying Leclerc, and the two of them look like the two main favorites. “As far as I can see, the Ferrari has been the better car...

www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

NASCAR driver misses races due to death threats of his 'fan'

NASCAR Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan had to miss races in Florida for a bizarre reason Namely, her boyfriend Chase Cabre was in danger as he received threats from an ‘unknown’ fan. She also revealed what he told her via the Youtube channel “His official words were, not that he’s going to kill Chase, but that he’s going to come … and be the last thing Chase ever sees”.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘Sulking’ Lewis Hamilton may be ‘thinking about switching teams’, claims Mika Hakkinen

Ex-Formula 1 driver Mika Hakkinen believes Lewis Hamilton may be looking to leave Mercedes after a bad start to the 2022 season.Hamilton has been on the podium once this campaign, a third place finish in Bahrain, leaving him in fifth in the driver standings. The British driver would have been targeting a record eighth title this season but he is currently 43 points behind leader Charles Leclerc.The same can’t be said for Hamilton’s teammate George Russell who slid into second after a podium finish at the Australian Grand Prix.“George comes from a team with little or no success. He had...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'Sulking' Lewis Hamilton could be thinking of LEAVING Mercedes after a difficult start to the new season, claims ex-Formula One world champion Mika Hakkinen

Former F1 star Mika Hakkinen believes 'sulking' Lewis Hamilton could be set to leave Mercedes after his difficult start to the new season. The Brit and teammate George Russell's motors have been struggling with a 'porpoising' issue so far this campaign, meaning they are around a second behind Ferrari off each lap.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Verstappen Is Impatient Because He Doesn’t Have The Superior Car Says Surer

We all saw Max Verstappen pull over by the side of the Albert Park Circuit on lap 39 when chasing race leader Charles Leclerc. He was then heard complaining of smelling weird fluid and that his car was “F***ing itself.” The problem was diagnosed to be a fuel line problem that caused Verstappen to score […] The post F1 News: Verstappen Is Impatient Because He Doesn’t Have The Superior Car Says Surer appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Ferrari#Red Bull Rrb#Sec
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Mustang Finally Hits Back At The Dodge Challenger

The start of this year hasn't exactly gone super well for the Ford Mustang. Heck, the last eight or so months haven't been great for Ford's Pony car either. Multiple production delays have hit the Mustang hard, and the current going rate for a new car isn't helping either. But...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

See the Spy Shots of the All-New 2024 Mustang

The sportscar world is changing–and electrifying–rapidly. But the Ford Mustang has been a standby since 1964 and it’s not going anywhere soon. Spy shots of the next-gen, 2024 Mustang are already rolling in. Some aspects of the car are changing, but the classic Mustang’s basic package remains very much the same.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Formula One can ‘choose where’ it wants to race as demand soars to add new GPs to calendar

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says Formula 1 has the luxury of choosing where they race due to how in demand the sport is.Las Vegas has been added to the race calendar from the 2023 season and many more locations are interested in being involved. Steiner says this is thanks to the F1 having a good commercial standing.“I think in general, Las Vegas, a lot of people cannot wait to go there, we all like Sin City,” Steiner told GP Fans. “I think with the sponsors coming in, it will help.“In general, Formula 1 is in a good place commercially....
MOTORSPORTS
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2024 Ford Mustang’s Front End Is So Nice, It Leaked Twice

How many leaked images of a very similar-looking front end do we need to see to call it? Two seems like a nice number. You're looking at the next front end of Ford's long-running pony car: the 2024 Ford Mustang. We have seen two leaked images of different '24 Mustangs, one provided by Steeda and one by FordAuthority.com.
CARS
InsideHook

Genesis Wows, Chrysler Captivates and Jeep Goes Big at the New York Auto Show

It’s been three years since the New York International Auto Show took place, but it’s not for lack of trying. In 2020, show organizers postponed the traditionally springtime event to August. However, the coronavirus showed no signs of slowing, and the auto show was outright canceled in May. At the time, the Javits Convention Center, the event’s homebase, was converted into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Pierre Gasly says losing ‘iconic’ Monaco Grand Prix from F1 calendar would be a ‘shocker’

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly would be shocked if the Monaco Grand Prix was removed from the Formula 1 calendar as it’s an “iconic” track.The circuit has been a permanant fixture of the F1 season since 1955 but there have been calls to get rid of the street track as the qualifying order usually determines the race result. But Gasly has defended the circuit and wants it to remain on the billing.“That would be a bit of a shocker if Monaco gets taken out of the calendar,” Gasly said as per Motorsport.com. “It’s probably the most iconic race in the world.“Talking...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Viper Face Plants Into Pole

For some of us automotive enthusiasts, the vast hijinx of the Fast & Furious franchise depicting Hollywood's definition of "street racing" can be tantalizing. The film industry has heavily glorified the thought of blasting down the road at triple-digit speeds from a redlight or down a mountain road. However, people have forgotten the significant risk of the action for the racer and innocent bystanders. If you're going to try and take your competitive spirit off the track and onto public roads, you should understand the risk at hand. So here's one example of just how dangerous street racing can be.
CARS
Motorious

Corvette Z06 Burnout Goes Horribly Wrong

Yet another C7 Z06 driver trying to show off and failing miserably. It wasn’t too long ago we covered a C7 Corvette Z06 trying to impress an S550 Mustang on a four-lane road. That story was controversial since some felt the Ford driver goaded the Chevy driver into racing, but the resulting crash was painful to watch. Now we have another example of a C7 Z06 driver trying to look cool and failing miserably, and no this isn’t us saying we hate Corvettes or Z06s or Chevrolets or whatever.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Financial World

Financial World

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about Sports, Movies, Games, Gossip, Economy and Finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy