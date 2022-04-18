ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Munster move for Ed Sheeran as concerts force Champions Cup switch

By Reuters
 2 days ago
April 18 (Reuters) - Ed Sheeran has punted Munster from their Thomond Park Stadium for next month's Champions Cup quarter-final tie against Toulouse with the venue set to host the British singer's concerts.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for May 6-8 but with Sheeran set to play Limerick's Thomond Park on May 5 and May 6 there is not enough time to return the pitch to a playable standard.

The tie has therefore been switched to Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

"While it wasn't a decision that was made lightly, we have been vocal in our support for securing large-scale concerts for the venue for several years," said Philip Quinn, the club's Chief Operating Officer.

"It has been nine years since we hosted concerts of this scale and we are fully aware of the huge economic benefit to the local economy, along with the stadium itself, that these concerts bring."

Reuters

Man United confirm two leading scouts have left the club

MANCHESTER, England, April 20 (Reuters) - Manchester United's chief scout, Jim Lawlor, and Marcel Bout, their head of global scouting, have both left the club, the Premier League side confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. Lawlor was promoted to United's chief scout in 2014 having initially been an analyst since...
PREMIER LEAGUE
UPI News

Monica Galetti exits BBC's 'MasterChef: The Professionals'

April 20 (UPI) -- Culinary celebrity Monica Galetti is taking a break from her role as judge on the BBC's top cooking program, MasterChef: The Professionals, after 14 years. Galetti initially starred on the show with Michel Roux Jr. and Gregg Wallace, then with Marcus Wareing since 2014. "It is...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

FA deserves a red card for semi-final at Wembley

With the spectre of global warming on us, most of us are doing without, or choosing alternatives less harmful to the environment – less meat eating, less car usage, less flying, and so on. In the midst of this, the FA chose to hold a game between two teams from the north-west of the UK in London (Report, 18 April). Thus tens of thousands of longer and completely needless journeys were generated. Another case of the tin ear of football?
