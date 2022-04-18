ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appanoose County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Appanoose, Boone, Clarke, Dallas, Davis, Decatur, Grundy by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appanoose; Boone; Clarke; Dallas; Davis;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Crockett, Gibson, Henderson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Crockett; Gibson; Henderson; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROCKETT...NORTHWESTERN HENDERSON...SOUTHERN GIBSON...WESTERN CARROLL...EASTERN HAYWOOD AND MADISON COUNTIES At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milan, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jackson, Brownsville, Humboldt, Milan, Lexington, McKenzie, Trenton, Huntingdon, Fairview, Alamo, Bells, Three Way, Bradford, Atwood, Blue Goose, Bargerton, Bemis, Belle Eagle, Holly Grove and Adair. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Raleigh by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Fayette; Kanawha; Raleigh A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KANAWHA...NORTHWESTERN RALEIGH...NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND EASTERN BOONE COUNTIES At 442 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Chesapeake, or 11 miles east of Madison, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Belle, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers, Gauley Bridge, Pratt, Van, Powellton, Burnwell, Wharton, Coal Fork, Whitesville, Handley, Sylvester, Seth and Dawes. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Ouachita County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1203 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hollywood to near Prescott to 8 miles south of Hope, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camden... Gurdon Sparkman... Chidester Okolona... Whelen Springs Beirne... Poison Springs State Park Richwoods... White Oak Lake State Park Burtsell... Curtis Ouachita... Reader Vaden... Troy Tates Bluff... Pine Grove Dalark... Bragg City This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 53 and 66. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for central, south central and southwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; St. Landry; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Cameron, eastern Jefferson Davis, southern Evangeline, Acadia, western Vermilion and southwestern St. Landry Parishes through 115 PM CDT At 1225 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Basile to 6 miles northwest of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Crowley, Eunice, Jennings, Rayne, Church Point, Lake Arthur, Basile, Iota, Gueydan, Mermentau, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Klondike, Evangeline, Washington, Morse, Chataignier, Mowata, Prairie Ronde and Wright. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 61 and 91. Interstate 49 between mile markers 28 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 02:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE PALOUSE ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 195 * WHAT...Snow expected for the Palouse along and east of Highway 195. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter driving conditions. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible early this evening.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Highland, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 02:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Highland; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bath, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Laurel, McCreary, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Protect sensitive plants from the cold if you wish to avoid damage. Target Area: Bath; Estill; Fleming; Jackson; Laurel; McCreary; Montgomery; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s in most locations, allowing frost to occur. * WHERE...The Frost Advisory is for Fleming, Montgomery, Bath, Estill, Powell, Jackson, Knox, and Bell Counties. * WHEN...The Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 AM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage or kill sensitive vegetation if left unprotected.
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 02:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Darke; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hocking; Madison; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Decatur, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Decatur; Perry The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Johnsonville Tennessee River at Perryville Tennessee River at Savannah For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Perryville. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 363.0 feet, In Decatur County, boat launch parking lot at Cherokee Heights is flooded. Access road to Beech Bend Park boat parking area is being flooded. Water tops boat ramp at Gumdale Marina and Fisherdale Landing area. Water begins to cover road in front of the Lost Creek Marina and Boat Dock. Access to Lost Creek Boat Dock may be limited. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 362.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate below flood stage with a maximum value of 362.9 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 362.0 feet. - Flood stage is 365.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Montgomery, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Warren; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster FREEZING TEMPERATURES MAY RESULT IN SLIPPERY SPOTS OVERNIGHT Snow that melted on paved surfaces earlier today could refreeze tonight as temperatures drop below freezing. Any untreated roads and walking surfaces may become icy, so use caution if driving or walking overnight into early Wednesday morning.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 02:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Wayne FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Lafayette; Pontotoc; Yalobusha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN CHICKASAW...YALOBUSHA CALHOUN AND SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tula to 8 miles west of Bruce to near Grenada, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Houston, Water Valley, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Coffeeville, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Banner, Velma, Houlka, Paris, New Houlka, Algoma and Big Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Benton, Henry, Houston, Humphreys, Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Benton; Henry; Houston; Humphreys; Stewart The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Johnsonville Tennessee River at Perryville Tennessee River at Savannah For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Johnsonville. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 360.0 feet, Low-lying and agricultural areas along the river from the Interstate 40 bridge to Land Between the Lakes, including boat launches, access points, and portions of the Tennessee River National Wildlife Refuge near the Duck River begin to inundate. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 360.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 360.7 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 360.0 feet. - Flood stage is 361.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 00:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Franklin; York FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Cumberland, Franklin, York and Adams Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Protect sensitive plants from the cold if you wish to avoid damage. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water lines, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Target Area: Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Floyd; Harlan; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; Menifee; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Rowan; Wolfe A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees will occur in the normally colder valleys. Ridges will generally be a bit warmer, mainly in the lower to mid 30s, but will still see frost in many places. * WHERE...The Freeze Warning is for portions of east central, northeast, and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...The Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 AM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Borden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Borden RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ THURSDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Borden. * TIMING...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * WINDS...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * RFTI...1 or elevated. * IMPACTS
BORDEN COUNTY, TX

