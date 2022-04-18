Special Weather Statement issued for Appanoose, Boone, Clarke, Dallas, Davis, Decatur, Grundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for central, south central and southwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; St. Landry; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Cameron, eastern Jefferson Davis, southern Evangeline, Acadia, western Vermilion and southwestern St. Landry Parishes through 115 PM CDT At 1225 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Basile to 6 miles northwest of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Crowley, Eunice, Jennings, Rayne, Church Point, Lake Arthur, Basile, Iota, Gueydan, Mermentau, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Klondike, Evangeline, Washington, Morse, Chataignier, Mowata, Prairie Ronde and Wright. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 61 and 91. Interstate 49 between mile markers 28 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
