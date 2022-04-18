Wall Street opens mixed after long holiday weekend in US

The FTSE 100 came back into winning territory on Thursday after being caught out the day before for the first time in a week.Trading marginally higher than its European peers, the index posted a 0.1% rise, gaining 6.75 points to end the day at 7,467.38.“European markets have struggled for direction today, caught in a corridor of uncertainty just below recent highs, as the various meetings of Nato, EU and G7 leaders gets under way in Brussels,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.“The tone of the various meetings was uncompromising, with Nato agreeing to boost its deployments to the eastern borders...
