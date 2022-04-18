ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street opens mixed after long holiday weekend in US

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed in the early going on Wall Street Monday as traders get back to work after...

US Stocks Mixed In Trading On Wall Street

U.S. stocks were mixed in Monday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129.26 to 34,625.67 at 11:27 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 8.91 to 4,472.03. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher 2.74 to 13,896.579.
Solomon Islands becomes unlikely epicenter of U.S.-China competition

A U.S. delegation led by the top White House and State Department officials for Asia is heading this week to the Solomon Islands, a South Pacific archipelago with fewer than 700,000 inhabitants that has unexpectedly become ground zero for U.S.-China competition. Why it matters: A planned security agreement negotiated with...
Chinese stocks may start exiting the U.S. in two years, warns Asian Corporate Governance Association

The delisting of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks may come in the next two to three years, according to Jamie Allen of the Asian Corporate Governance Association. Dual-listed Chinese stocks were recently in the spotlight after delisting fears reemerged following a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcement that U.S.-listed securities for five Chinese companies are at risk of delisting.
Wall Street is off to another mixed start, oil prices fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Friday, wrapping up a bumpy week with more uncertainty about where to go next. Major indexes have been alternating between gains and losses all this week as markets try to suss out what’s next for inflation and the global economy as the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continue to play out. The U.S. and Europe announced a partnership Friday to reduce the continent’s reliance on Russian energy in hopes of further isolating Moscow for its aggression. Major U.S. stock indexes were split between gains and losses, Treasury yields rose and oil prices eased lower.
Instacart makes a new detour in its long route to Wall Street

As Wall Street waits for Instacart to go public, the company’s new executive team is looking to build on the delivery-app company’s own side hustle: software and other services for grocery stores. Instacart announced Wednesday that it’s doubling down on a lesser-known part of its operations, which is...
Shares rise in London helped by gold prices and share buybacks

The FTSE 100 came back into winning territory on Thursday after being caught out the day before for the first time in a week.Trading marginally higher than its European peers, the index posted a 0.1% rise, gaining 6.75 points to end the day at 7,467.38.“European markets have struggled for direction today, caught in a corridor of uncertainty just below recent highs, as the various meetings of Nato, EU and G7 leaders gets under way in Brussels,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.“The tone of the various meetings was uncompromising, with Nato agreeing to boost its deployments to the eastern borders...
China's Economy Grows Still-Weak 4.8% in January-March

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth edged up to a still-weak 4.8% over a year earlier in the first three months of 2022 as a wave of coronavirus outbreaks led to shutdowns of industrial cities. Growth crept up from the previous quarter’s 4% following a slump triggered by...
Taiwan says China's threats will only increase support for island

China's military threats against Taiwan will only increase support for the island from the United States and other democracies, the foreign ministry said after China conducted drills nearby as U.S. lawmakers visited Taipei. In a statement late on Friday, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry condemned China's "recalcitrant and ridiculous" reaction to the...
Asia Markets React To China Growth News

Asian stocks were digesting news about growth concerns in China and rising interest rates in the United States on Tuesday with Japan edging marginally higher, but Hong Kong falling sharply in early trade. Chinese growth numbers for the first quarter of 2022 exceeded expectations on Monday but the government warned...
