Wall Street opens mixed after long holiday weekend in US

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Friday, wrapping up a bumpy week with more uncertainty about where to go next. Major indexes have been alternating between gains and losses all this week as markets try to suss out what’s next for inflation and the global economy as the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continue to play out. The U.S. and Europe announced a partnership Friday to reduce the continent’s reliance on Russian energy in hopes of further isolating Moscow for its aggression. Major U.S. stock indexes were split between gains and losses, Treasury yields rose and oil prices eased lower.

STOCKS ・ 25 DAYS AGO