When mushrooms come up in conversation, a great and varied assortment of thoughts and reactions occur: some people make thing about delicious delicacies created with exotic, edible varieties of the fungus; others may think of ancient medicinal practices; and still others may think of the psychedelic variety; regardless of personal preference, one thing doesn’t often come up….the fact that mushrooms – or rather fungi – have had a presence on our planet, Earth, for almost one billion years (well, really 715 to 810 million years, but who’s counting?)!

