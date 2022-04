The last time the Oklahoma Sooners were in the College Football Playoff, they were witnesses to one of the greatest offensive seasons in the history of college football. Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers were putting up incredible numbers on their way to an undefeated season and a national championship. Burrow has now spent two seasons in the NFL and most recently lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

