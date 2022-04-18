ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Somebody That I Used to Know – I hate it with a passion': Amelia Dimoldenberg's honest playlist

By As told to Elle Hunt
 2 days ago
Photograph: Jessica Miley

The first single I ever bought

Viva Forever by the Spice Girls on cassette, probably from the Woolworths on Edgware Road [north London], near where I grew up, which I used to love because it had a huge pick’n’mix. I remember the cover very vividly, with the Spice Girls all as fairies. They embodied so many brilliant qualities, like having fun and not taking life too seriously, which I try to live up to now. Spice World is genuinely one of my favourite films of all time. I was watching it the other day and I realised my sense of humour, even my approach to editing, all come from my obsession with the Spice Girls.

My karaoke go-to Like a Virgin byMadonna. I’ve been doing it for many years now and it’s a crowdpleaser. My favourite time was when I went to Cuba with two of my friends when I was at uni. We were staying in this tiny village with a karaoke bar where all the locals went. I went on stage, performed that song, and won the night. The next day I was genuinely famous in the town. People were coming up to me and saying: “You’re the girl from karaoke night! Congratulations!”

The best song to have sex to

4’33” by John Cage. Which is four minutes and 33 seconds of silence. That’s all I need to say on that one!

The song I can’t help singing

Material Girl by Saucy Santana. It’s all over TikTok and now it’s just stuck in my head. I find myself saying “Material Girl” every five seconds, to everyone’s annoyance. It was a sound, it’s been a dance, now it’s flooded the internet and taken on a whole new life. Madonna was the original but now everyone is a Material Girl if they want to be.

The song that I can’t stand

Somebody That I Used to Know by Gotye and Kimbra. I hate that song with a passion! When it first came out I was Interrailing and it was playing in every single country. I’d leave one, trying to escape that song, and it would just be playing in the next. God, I hate it! It’s honestly tragic, and also the video is so pretentious, and it just sounds like they’re moaning … Ugh! It’s on so many lists of the “best songs ever written” and I just find it absolutely bizarre. Thankfully it doesn’t play that much any more. Where’s Gotye now, huh?

The song I want played at my funeral

This one’s making me go a bit emotional – I never really think about my funeral, but it’s probably good to have it down in print: Say a Little Prayer by Aretha Franklin. Sad songs at my funeral would be just so depressing

My current favourite song

In the Fire by Dave. I’m a really big Dave fan and I thought his performance at the Brits was incredible. I was lucky enough to be there: it was a huge production, with a lot of fire on stage and cameos from his collaborators. I just love when you’re watching a live performance and the artist brings people out on stage: the surprise, the energy you feel in the room, it genuinely makes you feel alive. I’ve grown up watching the Brits on TV. To be there in the room was a dream come true.

My all-time favourite song

Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell. My mum is her biggest fan; I’m named after the song Amelia. As a songwriter I don’t think anyone has ever come close. When anyone covers her songs, I’m always like: “Why?” You can’t. I love how mysterious she is. She stands out as being her own person. Every time I listen to Both Sides Now, I come away with a different meaning of what she’s saying about love. She doesn’t give you any answers, that’s the beauty of the song.

Chicken Shop Date is on YouTube.

