The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls in a down to the wire Game 1 victory on Sunday in a game that had no shortage of noteworthy takeaways. Whether it was the struggles of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton or Brook Lopez’s excellence late in the game, there were plenty of hot talking points. Mainly because there were so many, one that got swept under the rug was the minimal contributions from the second unit in this opening game, which nearly proved fatal for the Bucks.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO