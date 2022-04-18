ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

A new start after 60: ‘I won MasterChef – and finally learned to believe in myself’

By Emine Saner
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hIqlS_0fCDQMIN00
All the right ingredients … Irini Tzortzoglou, who won BBC MasterChef in 2019.

Life as a retired banker bored Irini Tzortzoglou, so she decided to enter the cooking competition. She trained hard to win and now works as a chef, writer and public speaker

When she worked in banking, Irini Tzortzoglou’s idea of cooking was to pick up a ready meal from Marks & Spencer at Waterloo station on her way home, and put it in the oven. But now, since winning the BBC cooking competition MasterChef in 2019 at the age of 60, with menus inspired by her Greek heritage, food has become her life and new career.

She had not been overly interested in cooking, she says with a laugh, though as a child, food was an important part of her life. Tzortzoglou, 64, was born in Crete, where her grandparents’ house was always open – her grandfather was a priest – and her grandmother would often be cooking for dozens of people. Tzortzoglou would help out: “I loved the smells, I loved the processes.” After her parents moved the family to Athens when she was about eight, she didn’t really cook again, until she got married and moved to London. “I thought: ‘I better be a good housewife and feed my husband.’ I bought recipe books, and started cooking three-course meals every day because I was bored.”

But she stopped cooking when her husband complained he was putting on too much weight and she started her career – she worked in finance for 30 years, eventually becoming an executive at Piraeus Bank, one of Greece’s biggest financial services companies. “As my career progressed, I found that I had less and less time for cooking,” she says. In 2000, she married her second husband, John, who was often away on business. Then, she says, “I really didn’t cook. I want to cook for other people, I don’t particularly enjoy feeding myself.”

She decided to enter MasterChef “out of boredom” after retiring. “It was out of not feeling challenged and driving John crazy, that one day he said: ‘Why don’t you try, because you always love watching it.’”

Tzortzoglou was a reasonably good cook, who loved entertaining and could put together a decent dinner party menu, but competing on the show demanded a whole new skill level. “I didn’t want to embarrass myself by leaving in round one, so I trained myself for a year,” she says. She put in time, effort and money (including buying gadgets and overhauling her kitchen at home in Cumbria). “I went to Athens, I ate at Michelin-star restaurants,” she says. “I wanted to see what was happening with Greek food today. I watched a little bit of Greek MasterChef to see what the young chefs were doing. And then I started practising.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y63xS_0fCDQMIN00
‘I’d had an office job all my life’ … Irini Tzortzoglou in the MasterChef kitchen.

She also started physical training because she could see how tough it was to run around the kitchen while filming, or stand for hours. “What worried me was that I was going to have a heart attack in the studio,” she says with a laugh. “I’d had an office job all my life.” She started running, joined a gym, and took hill walks around her home. She treated it, she says, “like my life’s work.”

Since her win, Tzortzoglou has become immersed in Greek food, and has written a cookery book, Under the Olive Tree. When we speak, she has spent the previous couple of weeks on a residency at a London restaurant, catered for two dinners, devised and cooked the menu for an awards lunch, and launched a Greek meal for a recipe box company.

“I don’t have free time, but I love it,” she says. “I feel like a child let loose in a sweetshop.” She has also become a public speaker, determined to inspire others in later life to start again. “Seeing how alive I feel and how much energy I have, the alternative is unthinkable – to think that, at 60, you go, ‘Oh, now I sit in a corner and read books, and one day I die.’”

Tzortzoglou found that being on the programme not only gave her a new career, but changed how she felt about herself, after a lifetime of low self-esteem. “I always felt a fraud in banking,” she says. “I had a father who was incredibly demanding, for whom nothing was ever quite good enough; there was always room for improvement. I thought I had dealt with all that, but clearly I hadn’t because MasterChef showed me that I still did not believe enough in myself.” She couldn’t understand why she was progressing through the rounds, and finally won – with a starter of red mullet, followed by lamb chops, and a fig and hazelnut baklava – because she was so critical of herself. “I would say to [co-host and chef] John Torode, ‘What’s wrong with your taste buds? This is rubbish.’ He would say: ‘Stop it, this is my job.’”

She is emotional when she remembers how it felt to win. “To actually be able to say, OK, I’m good enough.” The other weekend, she did a catering job, cooking for 20. When she walked into the dining room, she received a huge round of applause. “A few years ago, I would be like, ‘No, no, it wasn’t good enough.’ Now I’m thinking, actually, that was a bloody good dinner.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Torode
Person
Irini Tzortzoglou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marks Spencer#New Start#Masterchef#Cooking#I Won#Greek#Piraeus Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Greece
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

Sad! Is Donald Trump just too boring for a grand Shakespearean makeover?

If you want to satirise a power figure or a political movement, you automatically reach for Shakespeare. Theatrical history is littered with examples. In 1937, Orson Welles staged a modern-dress Julius Caesar that evoked the worlds of Nazi Germany and fascist Italy. In 1941, Bertolt Brecht used Richard III as a template for his anti-Hitlerian The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. In 1966, Barbara Garson’s MacBird! daringly suggested that Lyndon Johnson was a modern Macbeth implicated in the death of JFK. So it is hardly surprising that writers and directors turn to the Bard in depicting Donald Trump.
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

243K+
Followers
65K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy