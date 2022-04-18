ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

What’s wrong with this picture? When movie photographs go awry

By Andrew Lloyd
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXgBd_0fCDQAhf00
Shaky not blurred … young James Bond as he appears in a picture in Spectre. Photograph: Jarrod Murray @theofficialword/twitter

Your film’s plot needs to be moved along, perhaps, or a close connection between characters has to be revealed. Maybe our hero just needs a moment to mourn. Time for a closeup of a nicely framed photograph. A simple shot, you’d think – but no. There are so many examples of terribly edited photos that keen-eyed film fan Justin Gerber went viral with a Twitter thread of the botched images he spotted in a single year, spanning three decades of cinema from 1990’s The Amityville Curse to this year’s The Adam Project .

Gerber found in-film portraits where faces didn’t match their heads, body parts were out of proportion, the lighting was inconsistent and backdrops were unashamedly fake. This phenomenon popped up time and time again, irrespective of the films’ genre, release date or scale of production. But why had such poorly formed images been left in for all to see?

“Sometimes it’s just kind of a nightmare,” assistant art director Seth Rutledge says about the process of putting such photos together. “The scripts get written without any idea what exists or not.” Rutledge has worked on several notable TV shows in recent years, from Snowpiercer to Batwoman and Supergirl, and is currently in charge of sourcing portraits for a Disney+ teen romance movie. That means creating lots of phone selfies and family photos designed to dot around the characters’ houses.

“Primarily I do sets and locations, which is how I get involved in doing these Photoshop pictures of people in backgrounds,” he says. “Often the art department will need something and be like, ‘Hey, can you make this background picture of this guy’s kids that we never see on the TV?’”

If the script calls for a cosy shot of two characters embracing, Rutledge has to make that happen. The obvious solution is to arrange a photoshoot with the actors, but there are conflicting schedules to consider. If the actors can’t make it on set at the same time during preproduction, they’ll be asked to submit portraits of themselves instead that can be spliced together. But this doesn’t always go to plan either. Veteran art director Dan Yarhi says: “You ask them for photographs, and then their agent sends you actor’s headshots. It’s like, ‘No, you’re supposed to be playing a homeless guy!’”

Yarhi has been working across art departments in film and TV since the early 1970s and his team were responsible for the framed photos that appeared in Resident Evil: Retribution in 2012 – which turned up in Gerber’s thread as an example of questionable editing.

“You have to remember, too, that things happen on a set spontaneously,” Yarhi says. “They do a camera blocking first thing in the morning, and then sometimes I come back in the afternoon, and they’ve turned the set around and are now pointing another way.”

This can cause a headache. Imagine prepping a photo frame designed to sit out of focus on a distant shelf, then an improvising actor picks it up while the camera is rolling. The photo has just been upgraded from set dressing to an action prop with nowhere to hide.

Before 4K quality came along people didn’t really notice this stuff. Now we have HD TV that any keen viewer can pause and inspect, so small cracks in production stand out like dry ravines, and the film industry has had to adapt. “Up until the early 2000s no one cared, and just gradually over time, it’s getting to be more of a problem,” Rutledge says.

I will remind you that the Mona Lisa is famous for her smile, not the soft-focus dodgy background of the painting

Dan Yarhi, art director

But he wants to make something clear: this isn’t the result of lazy or uninspired work. “Everyone I’ve ever seen working on these things really cares, they want to do the best they can,” he says. “When these things happen it’s either because no one had time or no one had the necessary resources to get it done right, and somebody probably feels bad about it.”

“It is wows per dollar,” says Yarhi. “It’s, ‘Where are you going to put the money where it pays off?’” And for many productions, prop pictures just aren’t top priority.

“Please remember that they are called motion pictures and are meant to be viewed on a large screen, not to be stopped and zoomed into. I will remind you that the Mona Lisa is famous for her smile, not the soft-focus dodgy background of the painting.”

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Nic Cage Is Finally Debt Free, But Says That Hollywood And Fans Got It Wrong When They Said He Was ‘Phoning In’ Roles In Movies

Nicolas Cage has to have had one of the most incredible careers in the history of Hollywood. At various points he’s been an Oscar winner and an action hero, but more recently he’s been known as the guy who has made so many movies over the last few years, many of questionable quality, that it’s difficult to keep track of them all. And while Cage admits that, yes, he did it because he needed the money, the money wasn’t all for him, and he rejects the idea that he didn’t care about the movies or his performances.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Art Department#The Adam Project#Snowpiercer
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen's impossibly grand bed is like nothing we've seen before

The Queen now permanently resides at her impressive residence of Windsor Castle, and on Thursday, one of the eye-popping bedrooms at the castle was revealed on Instagram. The Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph inside of the King's Bedchamber featuring a mind-blowing bed which was originally made for Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV and was used at Carlton House.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Five Facts You Might Not Have Known About ‘The Ten Commandments’

Families watched this movie every single Easter! They would find Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 The Ten Commandments airing on television screens until they finally bought the VHS. Between television airings, or however they access the film now, watching the movie each year before Easter became and remains a tradition in households all over America. The movie tells the story of Moses and how he learns of his true Hebrew heritage and his divine mission of being a deliverer of his people.
MOVIES
Variety

Richard Williams Speaks Out on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘We Don’t Condone Anyone Hitting Anyone Else’

Click here to read the full article. Richard Williams has weighed in on Will Smith’s controversial actions at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, when the actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the ceremony. Shortly after the altercation, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the tennis coach father to Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard.” “We don’t know all the details of what happened,” Richard Williams told NBC News, via his son Chavoita LeSane. “But we don’t condone anyone...
TENNIS
SheKnows

Malia Obama Is Getting Rave Reviews in Her First TV Writing Job

Click here to read the full article. Malia Obama’s first official job since graduating from Harvard University in 2021 sounds like it is off to a great start. She was recruited to work on an Amazon show called Hive, which follows a mega-pop star (think Beyoncé), by Atlanta creator and actor Donald Glover, who has high praise for the 23-year-old. Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

243K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy