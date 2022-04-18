ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcclain County, OK

Oklahoma mother of three rescued after considered ‘involuntarily missing’ for months

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIMOJOVEL, Chiapas, Mex. (KFOR) – The McClain County Sheriff’s Office says a mother of three last seen Nov. 5, 2021, has been safely returned to the U.S. following a rescue by the Mexican Anti-Kidnapping Unit. Tallen Treto-Padilla was last seen in early November 2021 leaving her job...

