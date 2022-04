Financial markets haven’t grasped how high the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates to get inflation under control, a top IMF official said Tuesday. “Interest rates ultimately might end up at pretty high levels once we’re done [with] the tightening cycle. I’m not sure it’s fully priced in yet,” said Tobias Adrian, the director of the IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets division, in an interview with MarketWatch.

