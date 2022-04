CSK vs GT, MCA Stadium. Gujarat Titans were not one of those teams on paper that impressed. Cricket critics said that GT has a very weak batting lineup. But GT is the table topper at the moment in the IPL 2022! On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings is performing much worse than their reputation. The absence of Deepak Chahar is hurting CSK, and it is tough to replace someone like Chahar in the T20s.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO