MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four of the 11 dogs taken from a house in Chandler were found at a Mesa dog park over the weekend. “I keep staring at them, it’s something that I hoped and prayed for, but I didn’t know if or when like I said. I’ll never stop looking for them, no matter what, until all of them are found,” said Jeanine Nesvik. Four of those dogs were found at 4 a.m. on Saturday at a dog park near Higley Road and University Drive in Mesa.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO