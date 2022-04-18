ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Opera Scenes to Take Place Sunday

leeuniversity.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lee University Opera Theatre, directed by James Frost, will present Opera Scenes in the Squires Recital Hall on Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m. The performance, which is the final project of Lee’s Opera Theatre class, will include...

www.leeuniversity.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

110-foot, 60,000-pound cross in Tennessee lights up for the first time on Good Friday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — An enormous cross that can be seen throughout most of the Pigeon Forge area is shined on the evening of Good Friday. Pigeon Forge's Department of Tourism announced the lighting on Thursday. The cross is around 110 feet tall and weighs around 60,000 pounds, made with a steel framework and covered with painted metal. Officials said it can be seen throughout most of the city.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Garth Brooks announces name of bar in Nashville

In an announcement before his Nissan Stadium performance, country music star Garth Brooks revealed Friday the name of his upcoming downtown Nashville bar. The bar — to open in the old Paradise Park location at 411 Broadway — is called Friends in Low Places after the lyrics from Brooks' 1990s hit song.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

WATCH: Garth Brooks Invites 7-Year-Old Fan to Sing ‘Standing Outside the Fire’ Duet at Nashville Concert

When a 7-year-old at his first concert ever wants to hear Garth Brooks play a 30-year-old song in Nashville, Brooks is gonna do it. At least, that’s what he did at his long-awaited show at Nissan Stadium. The country music superstar was up on stage doing his thing. Then, while looking for a request or two, he spotted little Charles in the crowd.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Cleveland, TN
PopSugar

"Bridgerton" Season 2 References Jane Austen and Shakespeare in Creative Ways

Watching the second season of "Bridgerton," it's clear that the people in charge of creating this sumptuous Regency feast know a lot about their source material. No, I don't just mean Julia Quinn's original "Bridgerton" novels, but also the work of two of the greatest romance authors of all time: Jane Austen and William Shakespeare. As Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) butt heads and try to fall in love, they walk in the footsteps of other iconic couples that came before them.
TV SERIES
Mountain Democrat

Americana legend coming to Nevada City

Cleaves’ music is rooted in country and traditional folk songs, but it is special enough to have held interest in a sea of singer/songwriters across the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. While he released a handful of recordings during the early ’90s, he gained significant notice with “No Angel Knows,” released in 1997. Joined by former Lucinda Williams guitarist Gurf Morlix, Cleaves combined his passion for folk songs, blues and traditional country music into an amalgamation of styles. Not surprisingly, the album rode high into the charts at Americana radio stations around the U.S. and Canada. The release set the tone for the rest of his career.
NEVADA CITY, CA
Time Out New York

The Little Prince, now on Broadway, has some surprising NYC roots

In The Little Prince, author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry writes, “All grown-ups were once children, but only few of them remember that.”. That idea is the thread that director-choreographer Anne Tournié and librettist-co-director Chris Mouron (who also performs as The Narrator in the show) are following in their musical stage adaptation of the novel, playing a limited run at the Broadway Theatre until August 14.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
loudersound.com

How Three Dog Night turned a song no one knew into a party anthem everyone knows

Rarely has a cover inverted every single thing about the original as much as Three Dog Night’s version of Mama Told Me Not To Come. Written by one of America’s greatest songwriters as an ironic commentary on LA’s hedonistic party scene, it was turned into one of the party anthems of the early 70s.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Frost
The Guardian

Radu Lupu: Five key performances

We have the Leeds Piano Competition to thank for first showcasing the unique poetry of Radu Lupu’s playing: the young Romanian pianist won first prize there in 1969. That success launched his international career, but as the years went by he became a more and more reticent performer, both in the concert hall and on disc. Yet every rare opportunity to hear him was a reminder of just how special a pianist he was, in a repertory that extended from Mozart and Beethoven to Bartók and Janáček, and who was quite peerless in Schubert, Schumann and Brahms. Here are just a few examples of his art.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Death of one of the greatest pianists, 76

The surreal and sensitive Romanian pianist Radu Lupu died last night after a prolonged illness. His death was announced by the Enescu Festival in his native country and confirmed by his agent. Lupu retired three years ago. He was the rarest of artists, giving few appearances and making no more...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Musical Theater#The Opera Theatre
The Beacon Newspapers

‘Rocky the Musical’ packs a punch at Toby’s

In Rocky the Musical, Howard County actor Patrick Gover, as Rocky, kisses his girlfriend Adrian (Lydia Gifford) as Apollo Creed (Gerald Jordan) claims the title. Photo by Jeri Tidwell Photography. Earlier this year, Toby Orenstein, owner of Toby’s Dinner Theatre in Columbia, was walking to the corner bakery when she...
COLUMBIA, MD
classicfm.com

Harrison Birtwistle, ‘giant’ of contemporary classical music, dies aged 87

Harrison Birtwistle was one of Britain’s most celebrated contemporary classical composers. The groundbreaking British composer Harrison Birtwistle, who won international acclaim for his 1972 composition The Triumph of Time and 2008 opera The Minotaur, has died aged 87. Birtwistle’s publisher Boosey & Hawkes confirmed that the composer died at...
MUSIC
Washington Examiner

West Side Story reminds us of Leonard Bernstein's brilliance

The star of West Side Story was never Arthur Laurents, who first wrote the Broadway production in 1957, nor was it Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, who first directed the 1961 film adaptation. And it isn’t Steven Spielberg, who recently revived the timeless classic for a contemporary audience. The...
MOVIES
The Associated Press

Austrian avant-garde artist Hermann Nitsch dies at 83

BERLIN (AP) — Hermann Nitsch, an Austrian avant-garde artist known among other things for works in which he used blood and animal entrails, has died. He was 83. Nitsch’s wife, Rita Nitsch, told the Austria Press Agency on Tuesday that Nitsch died at a hospital in the Austrian town of Mistelbach on Monday after a serious illness.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Associated Press

Met moves Donizetti opera to decaying American town

NEW YORK (AP) — Call it bel canto in the Rust Belt. The Metropolitan Opera’s new production of “Lucia di Lammermoor” plucks the ill-fated heroine out of the Scottish hills where Sir Walter Scott placed her in his 1819 novel and where Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti kept her in his opera 16 years later.
THEATER & DANCE
BBC

Sir Harrison Birtwistle: British composer dies aged 87

Acclaimed composer Sir Harrison Birtwistle has died at the age of 87, his publisher has confirmed. He is perhaps best known for 1972 orchestral work The Triumph of Time, as well as operas The Mask Of Orpheus, Gawain and The Minotaur. Publishers Boosey & Hawkes and agency Rayfield Allied announced...
ENTERTAINMENT
KELOLAND TV

Food plating: The art of food presentation

Dessert is something you always want more of, especially when it’s presented well. If a treat is well plated, it adds a level of sophistication to any meal. Even if it’s a mass-produced snack cake. Janelle Whempner is the culinary arts instructor at CTE Academy. She joined us...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy