Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 00:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for northwestern Florida. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Okaloosa County through 415 AM CDT At 324 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles west of De Funiak Springs to Cinco Bayou. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Shalimar, Laurel Hill and Cinco Bayou. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
