When does Queer as Folk start on Peacock?

By Christian Saclao
 2 days ago
The release date for the new Queer as Folk series has finally been announced. So when does Queer as Folk start on Peacock?. The reboot of Queer as Folk will be available to stream on Peacock starting June 9th. What will the Queer as Folk reboot be about?. A...

Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

