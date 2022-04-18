ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, IL

Walgreens Using Classical Music to Shoo Panhandlers

By PETS+ Staff
petsplusmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalgreens (Deerfield, IL) is turning to the musical stylings of the 18th century to discourage panhandling on their premises. In a written statement provided to the News 4...

petsplusmag.com

Comments / 4

Shawn Burke
1d ago

Years ago I saw a report on a business in Europe that played classical music through outdoor speakers, and it was definitely effective in deterring loitering.💗

Reply
2
Related
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Chain Opening New Location in Town.

Another Mexican restaurant is opening in town.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For those who love freshly made Mexican food but hate the hassle of going inside a restaurant to order, metro Phoenix is about to see a new option. Drive-through-only restaurants are becoming more and more popular these days, as the pandemic has forced owners to revisit how they do business and how to ensure they remain open. However, for many, the only drive-through food option even remotely resembling Mexican food has been Taco Bell. That will change for Gilbert residents.
GILBERT, AZ
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
City
Reno, NV
City
Deerfield, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab This Sectional Sofa

Costco may be a one-stop shop for grocery items, including those best-selling $5 rotisserie chickens and the retailer's most popular item: toilet paper. But Costco is so much more than just bulk groceries. You can also buy tires, get an eye exam, shop for life insurance, and even book that Hawaiian vacation you've always been dreaming about.
SHOPPING
97ZOK

What Is This New Attraction Coming To Illinois This Summer?

Illinois just keeps surprising residents with some awesome entertainment. Now, they're introducing Superkarts in the city of Chicago this Summer. I used to love Go-Karts when I was younger. Sometimes I would get really upset because I'd get the slowest kart and just be cruising along while all my friends were dashing past me at 10x the speed. So, maybe I have to redeem myself and take a ride on a Superkart in Chicago this Summer!
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johann Sebastian Bach
MetroTimes

Breadless sandwich shop opens in Detroit

Sometimes you just wanna enjoy a sandwich without the thick bread and extra calories that come along with it. For those moments, there’s Breadless, a new locally-owned sandwich shop that opened in Detroit on Monday. Breadless features sandwiches wrapped in leafy greens like collards, swiss chard, and kale in...
DETROIT, MI
Eater

Where to Order a Single Perfect Slice of Cake in Chicago

Whether its a moment of celebration or a pedestrian weekday afternoon, there’s a special joy that comes from sinking ones fork into a perfect slice of cake. Funfetti cake, caramel cake, tres leches, vegan — no matter one’s flavor preference or dietary caveat, Chicago’s bustling bakery scene is bursting with possibilities from Andersonville to Chatham. Here are some of the city’s best by-the-slice cake options to devour at a cafe table or inhale privately at home, no planning necessary; just waltz right in, grab a slice, and let the good times roll.
CHICAGO, IL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois is the most populous city in Illinois, with a population of almost 3 million. It’s considered an international gateway for culture, industry, transportation to just name a few. It’s a frequent tourist destination so you shouldn’t be surprised to know that there are plenty of places to eat. This includes American food, which we can’t help but sometimes crave. With our top 5 list of American Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois this craving will be filled.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recorded Music#Shoo#News 4 Tv#Toccato
NBC Chicago

This Small Illinois Town Just Sold a $1 Million Powerball Ticket

This little town on the Illinois River may only have a population of around 5,000, but a gas station there sold a very big lottery ticket Saturday night. Huge, in fact: According to a press release from the Illinois Lottery, a $1 million wining Powerball ticket for Saturday night's drawing was sold at the Circle K at 291 Main St. in Marseilles, Illinois.
MARSEILLES, IL
Greyson F

Legendary Chicago Restaurant Opening New Location in Town.

For anyone that has moved from the Windy City to the Old Pueblo, you know just how impossible it is to find a Chicago Dog anywhere in town. Even making the Midwestern hot dog is a trick, as few bakeries sell the poppy seed hot dog bun. It requires anyone salivating for the classic food item to either make everything from scratch themselves (including brushing butter on a traditional hot dog bun, adding poppy seeds on top, then baking the bun in the oven) or to head up north to the metro Phoenix area during Major League Baseball’s Spring Training and stop in on a Chicago White Sox game. However, all of that is about to change.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Bob Chinn, renowned Chicago area chef and restaurateur dies at 99

WHEELING, Ill. — Bob Chinn, a longtime Chicago area chef and restaurateur known for his Wheeling seafood restaurant has died at the age of 99, a statement from the restaurant announced. Bob Chinn’s Crab House opened in Wheeling in 1982 when Chinn was 59 years old. It became one of the country’s highest grossing restaurants, […]
WHEELING, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Herald & Review

420 brings biggest week of marijuana celebrations to Chicago area

CHICAGO — Because it is the first year since marijuana legalization without COVID-19 restrictions, upcoming April 20 events will mark the biggest cannabis celebrations yet in Illinois. With 420, an informal holiday and catch phrase for cannabis, falling on a Wednesday this year, celebrations will extend from this weekend...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago suburbs tops for most affordable with premier living

CHICAGO, IL – Chicago suburbs dominate a list of the 100 Most Affordable Suburbs with premier living in the country. In fact, eight area suburbs are ranked in the top ten of the list with Crystal Lake taking the top spot. Researchers with StorageCafe analyzed Zillow data of home prices in the 100 best suburbs, along with other factors, to determine where homebuyers can pay less for amenity-rich living.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy