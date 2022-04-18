ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong Tunnel To Close Overnight For Utility Investigation

 2 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular tunnel in Pittsburgh will close overnight on Monday night, possibly impacting local drivers.

The Armstrong Tunnel just off of the 10th Street Bridge will close in the overnight hours for utility investigation.

The tunnel will be closed from 8 p.m. on Monday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers will be able to use 2nd Avenue, Forbes Avenue, or Ross Street to get around the closure.

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 dead in Hill District shooting

A man was found shot to death in an apartment in Pittsburgh’s Hill District on Tuesday morning, Pittsburgh police said. Police and paramedics responded around 8:20 a.m. to an apartment on Bedford Avenue in the city’s Middle Hill neighborhood, said police spokesman Maurice Matthews. Police found a man...
Pittsburgh Police Investigating Shooting Inside South Side Flats Business

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that left the windows shot out of a business in the South Side Flats. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 3 p.m., they were called to the 2100 block of Wharton Street but once they arrived, all suspects had fled. One business had its windows shot out and witnesses told police that a shootout between patrons took place when two men entered the store and began shooting at two other men. They fired back and then all four fled. The initial two suspects reportedly fled in a silver sedan and the others, who were inside, fled through the back exit and down Carson Street. Police are investigating and reviewing security footage. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Landslide Carries Garage Down Hillside In Stowe Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are cleaning up a landslide in Stowe Townhip’s Island Heights neighborhood. Township manager Robin Parrilla said a garage slid down the hillside last week and now there’s mud and debris built up against nearby homes. Crews are trying to stabilize the hillside to keep it from shifting even more. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith) “This is mother nature. That saying ‘don’t play with mother nature?’ This is mother nature,” said Parrilla. It’s still unclear if any nearby homes were damaged by the landslide. Structural engineers need to inspect them once the mud is clear.
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
West Mifflin man dies after car goes off side of bridge in Duquesne

A man died Sunday morning after his SUV went off the side of a bridge in Duquesne. According to Allegheny County Police, the crash at the Thompson Run Bridge was reported shortly before 11 a.m. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man as David Judy, of West Mifflin. He...
YourErie

Fight on East Lake Road lands three in Erie City Jail

Three men are now in the Erie City Jail awaiting arraignment after assaulting a 22-year-old on East Lake Road. Erie Police were called to the scene of 1150 East Lake Road on April 16 around 6 p.m. for a fight. When police arrived on scene they found five males beating up a 22-year-old male. Surveillance […]
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 minors dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday left two minors dead and at least nine more people injured, police said. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside — many of them underage, Pittsburgh police said in a news release. At least 11 people were being treated for gunshot wounds and two male victims died at the hospital, police said.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Believe Multiple Shooters Responsible For Deaths In East Allegheny

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says that he believes there were multiple shooters involved in the mass shooting in East Allegheny. Police are asking anyone who has any videos or photos of the shooting or any information to contact them. Police are thankful for the cooperation from the community coming forward with information that will help solve these crimes. If you have any videos or photographs you believe might assist with the investigation, please up upload them here: https://t.co/xe3SEZ3oia https://t.co/lqBzDrUPDI — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 17, 2022 WHAT HAPPENED? Overnight, 2 juveniles died, and 8 victims were injured by...
