Armstrong Tunnel To Close Overnight For Utility Investigation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular tunnel in Pittsburgh will close overnight on Monday night, possibly impacting local drivers.

The Armstrong Tunnel just off of the 10th Street Bridge will close in the overnight hours for utility investigation.

The tunnel will be closed from 8 p.m. on Monday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers will be able to use 2nd Avenue, Forbes Avenue, or Ross Street to get around the closure.