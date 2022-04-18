Faculty Jazz Ensemble performs April 25

The acclaimed Central New York Jazz Orchestra, founded in 1996 and now in its 26th year, will perform a “comeback” cabaret concert in the historic Persian Terrace of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. Joining them will be national guests Kim Nazarian of the New York Voices, Jay Ashby on trombone, and new Music Director Clay Jenkins conducting the 16-picee CNYJO. An opening set will be performed by the Le Moyne Jazzuits directed by Carol Jacobe, and Ms. Nazarian will sit in with the student vocal jazz ensemble as well. A cash bar and buffet will be available at extra charge. Tickets are on sale now at www.cnyjazz.org or 315-479-5299.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO