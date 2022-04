The event might have a new name this year, but the competition format remains unchanged. The Tri-Nebraska Triathlon, formerly known as the James O’Rourke Memorial Triathlon, is scheduled for Saturday at the North PlatteRecreation Center, 1300 McDonald Road. The name change comes after the O’Rourke family made the decision last year to end its association with the event after two decades.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO