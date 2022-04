Homing in on social justice issues in math education might be just what U.S. curriculum needs, according to The National Council of Supervisors of Mathematics (NCSM). The organization, dedicated to training math teachers in the U.S. and Canada, placed emphasis on the need for a revamped curriculum which includes "fair and equitable teaching practices, high expectations for all students, access to rich, rigorous, and relevant mathematics and strong family/community relationships to promote positive mathematics learning and achievement," in a recent statement.

EDUCATION ・ 18 HOURS AGO