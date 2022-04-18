ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Greene, Torkelson among touted prospects to debut so far

By NOAH TRISTER
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F3dlx_0fCDI9cV00
Reds Dodgers Baseball Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill)

Even in this era of triple-digit fastballs and high strikeout totals, Hunter Greene has a chance to stand out.

The Cincinnati rookie went toe-to-toe with the powerful Dodgers on Saturday night, shutting them out for five innings before Trea Turner finally hit a two-run homer off him in the sixth. In just his second big league start, Greene threw 39 pitches that were 100 mph or faster, the most since pitch tracking began in 2008.

According to Statcast, Greene is averaging 100 mph with his four-seam fastball so far.

Greene is ranked as baseball's No. 22 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He's one of a handful of noteworthy newcomers who have debuted in this young season. Here are a few others:

— Bobby Witt Jr., Royals (No. 1 in MLB Pipeline's prospect rankings): The No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft, Witt started with a flourish, hitting a key double in a win on opening day. At this point, however, the 21-year-old shortstop is batting just .156.

— Julio Rodríguez, Mariners (No. 3): Jarred Kelenic had a difficult debut last year, and Rodríguez, another Seattle outfield prospect, is struggling so far at the plate as well. He's 4 for 32.

— Spencer Torkelson, Tigers (No. 4): There's a symbolic passing of the torch in progress in Detroit, with Miguel Cabrera closing in on 3,000 hits while Torkelson shows off his power. The top pick in the 2020 draft has homered twice in his first nine games.

— C.J. Abrams, Padres (No. 9): The injury to Fernando Tatis Jr. gives Abrams an opportunity, but the 21-year-old shortstop is 3 for 26 so far. He did hit his first career homer Thursday.

— Nick Lodolo, Reds (No. 41): The 24-year-old lefty could form a nice partnership with Greene in Cincinnati for years to come. He made his debut Wednesday, allowing five runs in four innings in a start against Cleveland.

— Bryson Stott, Phillies (No. 44): Stott has already started at second, third and shortstop for Philadelphia, but he's 4 for 26 with just one extra-base hit.

— MacKenzie Gore, Padres (No. 85): The No. 3 pick in the 2017 draft, Gore finally made his big league debut Friday, allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings against Atlanta. Gore was one of the game's top prospects, but he struggled at Triple-A last year, and his current MLB Pipeline ranking suggests expectations are more tempered now.

— Matt Brash, Mariners (No. 97): Brash wasn't selected until the 113th pick of the 2019 draft, but he tore through two levels of the minors last year, then made his Mariners debut this past week without ever pitching in Triple-A. In two starts for Seattle, he went 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA, and he earned his first win Sunday against Houston.

— Seiya Suzuki, Cubs: The 27-year-old outfielder is closer to a finished product than a prospect after coming over from Japan, but adjusting to the major leagues isn't easy. Chicago has to be thrilled with his start — he's 10 for 25 at the plate with four home runs.

— Steven Kwan, Guardians: The 24-year-old Kwan isn't in MLB Pipeline's top 100, but he's putting himself in the Rookie of the Year discussion early after going 8 for 10 with three walks in his first three games. He's now hitting .385.

TRIVIA TIME

Who was the last Rookie of the Year whose team won the World Series that same season?

LINE OF THE WEEK

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered three times at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night in Toronto's 6-4 win over New York. Two of his homers were off Gerrit Cole, who later tipped his cap after Guerrero doubled off him.

COMEBACK OF THE WEEK

The Mets are off to a good start under new manager Buck Showalter, but New York let one get away Monday. The Mets had a 4-0 lead in the eighth inning — and a win probability of 97.3%, according to Statcast — but then Philadelphia scored five runs in the bottom of the inning and won 5-4.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Buster Posey earned National League honors in 2010, the same year his San Francisco Giants won it all.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire riding pine for White Sox Sunday

The Chicago White Sox did not include Reese McGuire in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. McGuire will return to the bench with Yasmani Grandal taking over at catcher after a game as the designated hitter. Gavin Sheets will take a turn at designated hitter and bat sixth Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Padres' Jose Azocar starting in centerfield Monday

The San Diego Padres listed Jose Azocar as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Azocar will bat last in the rotation while taking over for Trent Grisham in centerfield as the veteran catches a breather. The rookie is batting .500 through his 4 plate appearances this...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Bobby Witt Jr.
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Homer
WDBO

Padres 1st MLB team to reach uniform ad deal, with Motorola

NEW YORK — (AP) — There will be a new pitch on Major League Baseball fields next season. The San Diego Padres became the first team to announce a deal for ads on their uniforms, saying Tuesday that patches with a Motorola logo will be worn on the sleeves of their jerseys.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
WDBO

Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound. Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

Mets' Lindor bailed out by Alonso, wins it in 10th vs Giants

NEW YORK — (AP) — Pete Alonso had Francisco Lindor's back. Then he tried to take his shirt. It's no stretch to say Alonso earned the souvenir. Lindor lined a walk-off single in the 10th after a big reach by Alonso bailed him out in the top of the inning, and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 Tuesday to open a doubleheader.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Pipeline#San Francisco Giants#Statcast Greene#Royals#Padres
WDBO

Mets manager Showalter to miss game for medical procedure

NEW YORK — (AP) — First-year New York Mets manager Buck Showalter says he will miss a game Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants for an undisclosed medical procedure. The 65-year-old Showalter said Tuesday after a doubleheader sweep over San Francisco that he expected to be back with the team to manage Thursday's finale of a four-game series against the Giants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

LEADING OFF: Ohtani on mound, White Sox and Guardians play 2

A look at what’s happening around baseball today:. Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch for the Los Angeles Angels in Houston, and the two-way superstar is off to a better start at the plate than on the mound this season. Ohtani is 0-2 with a 7.56 ERA after two outings. He has 14 strikeouts, but he's allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 8 1/3 innings.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott on Phillies bench Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. Stott is taking a seat for the second time in three games. Didi Gregorius is returning to the lineup to replace Stott at shortstop and hit eighth. numberFire’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds place Jonathan India, Mike Moustakas on injured list

The Reds announced they’ve placed infielders Jonathan India and Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list. India has a right hamstring strain, while Moustakas has a right biceps strain. In corresponding moves, Cincinnati recalled outfielder TJ Friedl and selected infielder JT Riddle from Triple-A Louisville. The Reds had a vacancy on the 40-man roster after placing outfielder Tyler Naquin on the COVID-19 IL last night.
CINCINNATI, OH
9NEWS

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with what appeared to be a cut near the middle finger of his pitching hand, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night.
DENVER, CO
WDBO

Butler scores 45, Heat defeat Hawks 115-105 for 2-0 lead

MIAMI — (AP) — Jimmy Butler walked off the floor when his night's work was complete, lifted his arms in the air and heard a sold-out arena serenade him with screams. That didn't happen in the bubble two years ago, since nobody was there. But Butler was every...
MIAMI, FL
NBC San Diego

Baseball Ground Hog Day: Padres, Reds Game Follows Similar Script

I've seen this movie before, and so have fans of the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds. Monday night at Petco Park, the Reds Tommy Pham hit a solo home run in the top the 1st inning, giving Cincinnati a 1-0 lead. Then in the bottom of the first during Monday's game, the Padres Manny Machado hit a 2-run homer as the second batter in the Padre order, giving San Diego a 2-1 lead.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Are Stunned After Giannis Antetokounmpo Hit 15 Straight Three-Pointers In Practice: "He Is Unstoppable Now."

Giannis Antetokounmpo already has a very strong case to be considered the best basketball player in the world. The Milwaukee Bucks man is nearly impossible to stop in the paint and his defensive ability is on a level by itself. In many ways, Giannis is just about the most complete player in the NBA, but that is something that has never stopped him from trying his best to get better. His focus on improvement is simply unmatched, even winning awards doesn't get in the way.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Phillies: Bryson Stott pulls off rarely-seen platinum sombrero

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott gave the baseball world an exceedingly rare platinum sombrero in Saturday’s 10-3 victory over the division rival Miami Marlins. The only contact Philadelphia Phillies‘ ninth-placed hitter Bryson Stott made on Saturday was into the mitt of a Miami Marlins backstop. Yes, the Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
60K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy