Vision Maker Media filmmaker public summit is April 30

NEW YORK -- A new exhibit in East Harlem is highlighting the works of seven photographers.The show is called "Center Focus," and it's shining a spotlight on the emerging talent of Black women in photography. The exhibition is at Hi-Arts, a cultural hub that not only empowers artists but produces new works from performance art to visual arts."Center Focus" is being presented in collaboration with the group Black Women Photographers, a global collective dedicated to increasing professional opportunities for Black creatives around the world.CBS2's Dana Tyler spoke to Polly Irungu, the co-curator of "Center Focus" with Hi-Arts and founder of Black Women Photographers.Irungu, a self-taught photographer, says she founded Black Women Photographers after struggling to find support, resources and a community.You can watch the full interview with Irungu above."Center Focus" is on display until April 29 at Hi-Arts, located in El Barrio's Artspace P.S. 109 on East 99th Street at Third Avenue. Admission is free. For more information about the collection, click here.For more about Black Women Photographers, visit blackwomenphotographers.com.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO