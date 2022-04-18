12th annual Clark County job fair set for this week

Job interview File photo (Pixabay)

SPRINGFIELD — The annual Clark County job fair is set to be held this Thursday in Springfield.

On April 21, 60 employers will join together at the Hollenbeck-Bayley Conference Center on South Limestone Street.

The job fair will start at noon and go until 4:00 p.m.

Business attire and resumes are required for the event, according to a release.

Employers will be onsite looking to accept resumes and hire new employees.

For more information visit www.greaterspringfield.com.

