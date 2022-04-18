ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12th annual Clark County job fair set for this week

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
Job interview File photo (Pixabay)

SPRINGFIELD — The annual Clark County job fair is set to be held this Thursday in Springfield.

On April 21, 60 employers will join together at the Hollenbeck-Bayley Conference Center on South Limestone Street.

>>National Work Zone Safety Week: ODOT advises drivers to slow down, move over for crews

The job fair will start at noon and go until 4:00 p.m.

Business attire and resumes are required for the event, according to a release.

Employers will be onsite looking to accept resumes and hire new employees.

For more information visit www.greaterspringfield.com.

OVI checkpoint announced for Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County OVI Task Force has announced it will be setting up a checkpoint this week. The task force will set up the OVI, or “Operating a Vehicle Impaired”, checkpoint on Friday, April 22. The time and location of each checkpoint will be...
