12th annual Clark County job fair set for this week
SPRINGFIELD — The annual Clark County job fair is set to be held this Thursday in Springfield.
On April 21, 60 employers will join together at the Hollenbeck-Bayley Conference Center on South Limestone Street.
The job fair will start at noon and go until 4:00 p.m.
Business attire and resumes are required for the event, according to a release.
Employers will be onsite looking to accept resumes and hire new employees.
For more information visit www.greaterspringfield.com.
