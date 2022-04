An entrepreneur who was made homeless in 2013 now lives in a £600K house and sends both her children to private school after turning a kitchen table venture into a million pound business.Caroline Strawson, 48, hit rock bottom in April 2013 when her home was repossessed after she failed to pay her mortgage and she was left not knowing where the money would come from to pay for her children’s dinner.Finding herself homeless with two children, Caroline was forced to ask her dad, John Hovland, 81, a retired chemical engineer, to be her guarantor so she could rent somewhere and...

