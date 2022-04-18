Webb City house fire, Missouri State Fire Marshal assists investigation

614 Walker, Webb City, Missouri.

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. reports of a structure fire alerted Webb City 911 to 614 N Walker in the city limits.

Webb City Police, Webb City Fire, and METS ambulance responded emergency. Automatic mutual aid summoned Oronogo Fire and Joplin Fire for assistance.

The single story, wood framed structure was described as fully-involved on first arrival.

614 N Walker, Google Street View, 2020.

12 mph winds to the south pushed the smoke making visibility difficult on the south side of the structure.

Authorities on scene tell us the resident was not home at the time of the fire.

Shortly after midnight the fire was under control.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal was requested to assist with investigation.

This is a breaking news story, stay with KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more.

