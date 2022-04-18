ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Webb City house fire, Missouri State Fire Marshal assists investigation

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQiT3_0fCDHUn400
614 Walker, Webb City, Missouri.

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. reports of a structure fire alerted Webb City 911 to 614 N Walker in the city limits.

Webb City Police, Webb City Fire, and METS ambulance responded emergency. Automatic mutual aid summoned Oronogo Fire and Joplin Fire for assistance.

The single story, wood framed structure was described as fully-involved on first arrival.

614 N Walker, Google Street View, 2020.

12 mph winds to the south pushed the smoke making visibility difficult on the south side of the structure.

Authorities on scene tell us the resident was not home at the time of the fire.

Shortly after midnight the fire was under control.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal was requested to assist with investigation.

This is a breaking news story, stay with KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Shooting investigation underway in Baxter Springs, and Multiple agencies respond to a Webb City house fire overnight

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Cherokee County authorities investigate an overnight shooting in Baxter Springs. Shortly after midnight, Monday morning, Cherokee County deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting west of Baxter Springs. According to the sheriff’s office, emergency medical personnel transported a man to a Joplin area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been provided at this time. Click here to read the latest information.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
Kait 8

Police investigate shot fired into house

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a report Sunday afternoon about a shot being fired into a house. According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 2:40 p.m., March 27 about the incident at the corner of Rosemond Avenue and Roy Street. Details...
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Joplin, MO
Webb City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Webb City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Formal charges filed in drug bust

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against a Hutchinson woman who was arrested in a major drug bust last week. Chelsea Pope faces one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute meth and six counts of using a communication device to commit a felony.
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshal#City Limits#City Police#Mets#Joplin Fire#614 N Walker#Koam News Now
Salina Post

Sheriff: Human remains found on farm near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Larry Fish. The remains were found on Sunday outside of Gower, 45 minutes north of Kansas City. The remains were taken to the Frontier Forensics lab to help determine...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

Woman pleads to hitting cyclist, then shooting him

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting in east Wichita has pled guilty to a lesser charge. A jury trial for Charity Blackmon, 32, was scheduled to begin Monday, but the district attorney’s office said she pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree intentional murder […]
WICHITA, KS
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Missing man found dead

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing man that has not been seen since last Thursday has been found dead, according to the Enterprise Police Department. The Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi alerted EPD That the missing person, Richard Bradley Galligan, was deceased. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and...
ENTERPRISE, AL
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy