Lock Haven, PA

Francis Michael “Mike” Holter

By Our View
Lockhaven Express
 2 days ago

Francis Michael “Mike” Holter died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at UPMC Williamsport with his niece, Dawn Ranck, by his side. Mike was born Oct. 9, 1945 in Lock Haven, the son of Josephine Severino Holter and Robert Holter. Mike graduated from Lock Haven High School in...

www.lockhaven.com

WDTV

Paul Francis Cybulski

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Paul Francis Cybulski, of Clarksburg and owner of Furniture Liquidators passed away on March 24, 2022. Paul passed away peacefully due to a battle with liver failure while being treated at United Hospital Center. Paul was being visited and comforted by his wife and family members. He was 68 years old.He was born in the town of Woonsocket, RI on March 9, 1954 a son of the late Francis “Frank” Cybulski and Betty Bruneault.Paul is survived by his wife, Brenda Eaton Cybulski whom he married June 17, 1997 and resides at their home in Clarksburg. Also surviving are one sister Ann woods and husband Brian of Reedsville, VA, two daughters; Jennifer Franz and husband David of Udall, KS and Brandy Mikes of Clarksburg, WV, three sons; Charles Mikes and wife Stacie of Clarksburg, WV, Joseph Cybulski and wife Kristina of Haysville, KS and David Mikes of Clarksburg and eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Cecile Auclair, who helped raise him.Paul was a devoted husband and father and enjoyed cooking, fishing, and kayaking at Big Bear Lake. One of his greatest accomplishments was owing and running his furniture business for over 27 years. Paul is known in the Clarksburg, WV area as “Mr. Shine”. He loved his family and business with all his heart and loved making everyone smile.Per his request, cremation services were held.A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Your News Local

Jack J. Francis

Jack J. Francis, 94, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 1:45 am, Friday, March 25, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester. He was born on November 27, 1927, in Hoopeston, Illinois, to Charles Delbert and Benita N. “Beni” (Vaughn) Francis. Jack was a graduate of Lafayette Jeff...
WABASH, IN
Lockhaven Express

Terry Blair Mantle

Terry Blair Mantle, 69, of Jersey Shore, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his home. Born Sept. 17, 1952 in Lancaster, he was a son to Ralph D. Mantle of Jersey Shore and the former Helen Breon. Terry was a 1970 graduate of Jersey Shore High School, where he...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Sandra Lee Morgret Derr

Sandra Lee Morgret Derr, 76, of Avis, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at UPMC Williamsport Hospital. Born Oct. 17, 1945 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late George English and Vivian Andrus (James) Newman. In Nov. of 1991, Sandy married the love of her life, Edward...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Harry Elmer Foltz

Harry Elmer Foltz, 79, of Muncy, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born in Williamsport on Jan. 27, 1943, a son of the late Herman and Edith McCloskey Foltz. Harry served in the U.S. Army in 1960-61. He was a member of...
MUNCY, PA
Lockhaven Express

Richard ‘Rick’ L. Huyck

Richard “Rick” L. Huyck, 71, of 299 Beagle Road, Mill Hall passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born Dec. 26, 1950 in Williamsport, he was the son of late Milton and Delores Huyck. On May 20, 1989, Rick married the love of...
MILL HALL, PA
Lockhaven Express

Ada M. Jordon

Ada M. Jordon, 89, of Nippenose Valley, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her home. Born Sept. 21, 1932 in Elmira, N.Y., she was the daughter of Harry L. Mosher and the former Winifred Waltman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Carrie W. Bolin

Carrie W. Bolin left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 14, 2022. She was born in Lamar Township, Clinton County, on Sept. 14, 1930, to James (Elmer) and Elsie Weaver. Carrie was united in marriage on June 20, 1952, to Darrell W. Bolin, who...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Thomas L. Bryan

Thomas L. Bryan, 78, of Julian, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
JULIAN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Howard Happenings

The Orviston Community Celebration will be held on July 8-9 this year and to buy the fireworks for the festival’s end the committee holds a Chicken & Waffles Dinner. This year the dinner will be held on Saturday, May 14, at the Beech Creek-Blanchard Fire Company social hall. The dinner will run from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and the cost for anyone age 9 and over is $10. Those youngsters who are eight and younger can eat for free. There will be both eat-in meals and take-outs available. Call Brenda at 570-660-5283 to reserve your meals or for more info.
ORVISTON, PA
Lockhaven Express

Doris Jean Pottios

Doris Jean Pottios, 87, widow of Raymond P. Pottios, of Troy, Pa., passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Upstate Medical Hospital, Syracuse, NY. Born in Loganton, Pa., on March 18, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Guy S. and Rosalie (Kelly) Nicholas. Doris was a graduate...
LOGANTON, PA
Lockhaven Express

Grace M. Showers

Grace M. Showers, 85, of Jersey Shore, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jersey Shore. Born Sept. 5, 1936 in Jersey Shore, she was the daughter to the late Floyd White and the former Clara Kissell. In addition...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Local Church Briefs

JERSEY SHORE — St. Luke Catholic Church, 118 Kendall Ave., Jersey Shore, would like to invite the public to their annual all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner on Sunday, April 24 from noon to 6 p.m. in the church’s parish hall. The dinner consists of spaghetti, two homemade meatballs, tossed salad,...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Lockhaven Express

St. John trial moved to August

LOCK HAVEN — The trial date for Brian St. John III, of Lock Haven, has been rescheduled just a few weeks after it was initially set. St. John has been in the Clinton County Correctional Facility since February 2021 after the shooting death of Jakob L. Haines, 21, of Beech Creek. St. John was charged with criminal homicide and waived his preliminary hearing after numerous continuances and rescheduling on June 24, 2021.
Lockhaven Express

Easter Church Services in area

LOCK HAVEN — The following churches have scheduled services for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The Lock Haven Parish consisting of Liberty, Dunnstown, McElhattan and Swissdale United Methodist Churches invites you all to join us on Good Friday morning at 6:30 a.m. in carrying the cross as Jesus did on that horrific day. The Cross Walk starts at the little league field in McElhattan and continues on the Rail to Trails, it’s about a mile to the McElhattan United Methodist Church.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church donates to bunny run

Pastor Susan Champion, rear, and Jane Wynn, both of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church in Mill Hall, pose with many of the Easter bunnies that were collected at the church recently for the Susquehanna Valley Big Twins’ 13th Annual Bunny Run. The church serves as a collection and drop-off site each year for the community to donate the bunnies that are then taken by SVBT members to area hospitals where the new stuffed animals are handed out to children who are hospitalized over the Easter holiday.
MILL HALL, PA
Lockhaven Express

Liberty Baptist Church in Blanchard holds Cross Walk

Liberty Baptist Church in Blanchard held their annual Cross Walk on Good Friday morning. Pastor Chris Davis and his wife, Greta, along with a host of congregation and community members gathered at 10:30 a.m. for a short devotional at the church before walking to the breast of the Sayers Dam. Alan Eckenroad, the Pastor of the Beech Creek Wesleyan Church, and his wife, Lori, were the first of the pairs of teams to carry the cross. Other pairs of teams took turns during the morning walk to carry the cross as well. Once at the Sayers Dam, Pastor Davis continued with his devotional and reflections of the events of Good Friday and the Easter resurrection. At right, Alan and Lori Eckenroad begin the Liberty Baptist Church’s annual Cross Walk by taking up the cross on Good Friday morning. Pastor Chris Davis is shown in red along with congregation member Danny Greendoner.
BLANCHARD, PA
Lockhaven Express

Police news – April 14

LOGANTON — Kenneth Yerger, 20, of State College, was charged with 2 counts of rape of a child and other sexual related offenses by state police at Lamar. Police allege Yerger raped an 11-year-old between Jan. 1, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2020 in Greene Township, Clinton County. The investigation...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
South Philly Review

Play ball, under the lights

Young athletes will now be able to play ball into the nighttime hours. The Southeast Youth Athletic Association received grant money to install new lights for the multi-sport organization to enjoy sports after sunset. It included a $68,751 Commonwealth Financing Authority grant, which was announced by state Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

