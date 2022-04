Liberty Baptist Church in Blanchard held their annual Cross Walk on Good Friday morning. Pastor Chris Davis and his wife, Greta, along with a host of congregation and community members gathered at 10:30 a.m. for a short devotional at the church before walking to the breast of the Sayers Dam. Alan Eckenroad, the Pastor of the Beech Creek Wesleyan Church, and his wife, Lori, were the first of the pairs of teams to carry the cross. Other pairs of teams took turns during the morning walk to carry the cross as well. Once at the Sayers Dam, Pastor Davis continued with his devotional and reflections of the events of Good Friday and the Easter resurrection. At right, Alan and Lori Eckenroad begin the Liberty Baptist Church’s annual Cross Walk by taking up the cross on Good Friday morning. Pastor Chris Davis is shown in red along with congregation member Danny Greendoner.

BLANCHARD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO