LOCK HAVEN — The trial date for Brian St. John III, of Lock Haven, has been rescheduled just a few weeks after it was initially set. St. John has been in the Clinton County Correctional Facility since February 2021 after the shooting death of Jakob L. Haines, 21, of Beech Creek. St. John was charged with criminal homicide and waived his preliminary hearing after numerous continuances and rescheduling on June 24, 2021.

5 HOURS AGO